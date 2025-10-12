Dead Heat: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „The Order“

Die Crossover-Band Dead Heat freut sich, ihr neuestes Video zu The Order aus dem kommenden Album Process Of Elimination zu präsentieren.

Seht euch Video zu The Order kann hier an:

Sänger Chris Ramos äußert sich zur heutigen Single: „The Order is about knowing your place in line when it comes to things. Just because you’re given something, doesn’t mean you always earn it and when it comes to that, real recognizes real. Some people all they do is leech off others and use them just to benefit themselves and break away later. Always know there’s an order to things and if you don’t follow you don’t need to be around.“

Mehr Informationen zu Dead Heat inklusive der Tourtermine für November 2025 und dem kommenden Album Process Of Elimination findet ihr hier:

