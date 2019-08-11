Deadthrone: veröffentlichen brandneue Single „Revival“

Die starken britischen Metalcore Newcomer Deadthroneveröffentlichen heute ihre brandneue Single Revival! Der Song stammt von ihrem kommenden Debütalbum, Premonitions, welches am 23. August via Arising Empire erscheinen wird!

Schaut euch die Single Revival hier an:

Kauft und/oder streamt euch den Song: https://Deadthrone.lnk.to/Revival

Bestellt euch das kommende Album Premonitions hier vor: https://Deadthrone.lnk.to/Premonitions

Deadthrone: „Revival is the heaviest song on the album and one of the heaviest we’ve ever written as a band, but we wanted to prove that you can write a heavy song without having to be aggressive and angry. This is a love song, a thank you to the people in your life who stick around when you’re at your lowest point, the people who give you the support and strength you need to pick yourself back up and carry on. It’s self-loathing wrapped up in hope and love for someone else.

The video represents everything we’ve set out to achieve with Premonitions. It’s moments of darkness and despair juxtaposed with moments of light and beauty – a visual representation of the idea that hope and love can help you overcome anything.„

