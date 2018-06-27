Die Heavy/Thrash Metaller von Diabolos Dust sind mit ein paar neuen Bandmitgliedern, neuem Sound und einem neuen Album zurück! The Reaper Returns wird am 24. August 2018 bei Massacre Records erscheinen!

Das kommende Album wurde von Steve Peyerl im SP Studio gemischt und gemastert. Das Albumartwork stammt von Tari József.

Diabolos Dust – The Reaper Returns

1. The Reaper Returns

2. Roll Your Dice

3. Sanity

4. Fall Of The Gods

5. Blood And Fire

6. Dust

7. Warmachine

8. Hold On The Flame

Diabolos Dust Live

21.07.2018 DE Landshut – Altstadtfest

