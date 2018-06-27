Suchen
Die Heavy/Thrash Metaller von Diabolos Dust sind mit ein paar neuen Bandmitgliedern, neuem Sound und einem neuen Album zurück! The Reaper Returns wird am 24. August 2018 bei Massacre Records erscheinen!

Das kommende Album wurde von Steve Peyerl im SP Studio gemischt und gemastert. Das Albumartwork stammt von Tari József.

Diabolos DustThe Reaper Returns
1. The Reaper Returns
2. Roll Your Dice
3. Sanity
4. Fall Of The Gods
5. Blood And Fire
6. Dust
7. Warmachine
8. Hold On The Flame

Diabolos Dust Live
21.07.2018 DE Landshut – Altstadtfest

http://www.diabolosdust.de
https://www.facebook.com/diabolosdust
https://www.instagram.com/diabolosdust
https://spoti.fi/2IpYsta

