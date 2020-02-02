Dio: Angry Machines, Magica, Killing The Dragon und Master Of The Moon – BMG veröffentlicht neue Streaming Tracks aus den Dio-Reissues

Im Mai werden es bereits 10 Jahre, dass der legendäre, ikonische Sänger Ronnie James Dio von uns gegangen ist. BMG Records wiederveröffentlicht daher die 1996-2004 Studio Alben – 1996 Angry Machines, 2000 Magica, 2002 Killing the Dragon und 2004 Master of the Moon am 20. März 2020.

Diese Tracks sind bereits neu vorab via Streaming zu hören:

Alle Tracks sind re-mastered von Dios langjährigen Produzenten Wyn Davis. Die Deluxe CD sind im Mediabook erhältlich und beinhalten Bonus Discs mit raren oder niemals vorher veröffentlichtem Material.

Die 180 Gramm schwarze Vinyl Edition ist verfügbar als a Limited Edition „first run“ mit LP-großem Lenticular Album Art Print. Die Magica Doppel LP beinhaltet die 7” Single Electra, der einzige Track vom geplanten Magica 2 Album.