Dirty Sound Magnet: veröffentlichen Liveversion von „Skull Drawing Rose“

Jetzt auch im Video

Das erste Live-Session-Album von Dirty Sound Magnet soll am 6. November veröffentlicht werden. Die vollständige Live-Session wird digital, auf Video, aber auch auf Vinyl und CD erhältlich sein. Jetzt erscheint mit Skull Drawing Rose die zweite Single. Skull Drawing Rose was chosen as the 2nd single for a simple reason: it’s a fan favorite. This song is even the reason for the existence of this live session. We had so much demand for a live version that we finally decided to record a full live album“

Zur Video-Veröffentlichung gibt es auch ein Gewinnspiel! Was ihr machen müsst? Schaut einfach auf der Facebook-Seite der Jungs vorbei!

Hier könnt ihr das Album vorbestellen: https://bit.ly/DSM_SHOP

https://www.facebook.com/dirtysoundmagnet
http://dirtysoundmagnet.com/
https://twitter.com/DSMBand
https://www.instagram.com/dirtysoundmagnet/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yrGtoc2GKN7QHW2INP

