Disembodied Tyrant: unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast

Nuclear Blast Records freut sich, die aufstrebende extreme Metal-Band Disembodied Tyrant aus Missouri im Labelportfolio willkommen zu heißen. Mit einem der markantesten neuen Sounds hat das volatile Quartett bereits eine globale Fangemeinde mit ihrer intensiven Mischung aus Blackened Deathcore und progressivem symphonischen Metal gewonnen.

In nur wenigen Jahren hat Disembodied Tyrant eine Reihe von Singles und eine EP veröffentlicht, die Millionen von Streams erzielt haben. Zudem haben sie mit einem beeindruckenden Auftritt beim New England Metal & Hardcore Festival und einer Nordamerika-Tour mit Fleshgod Apocalypse und Shadow Of Intent für große Vorfreude auf die kommenden Projekte der Band gesorgt.

Zum Signing bei Nuclear Blast äußert sich der Gründungs-Songwriter, Gitarrist und Sänger Blake Mullens: “It’s an honor to be joining the Nuclear Blast roster, alongside some of my all time favorite bands/artists. Disembodied Tyrant has only ever been supported by myself internally, and to now have an entire team behind us is a dream come true, I’m very eager for what the future holds!”

Tommy Jones, Labelmanager und Head of A&R bei Nuclear Blast America, fügt hinzu: “I’ve never signed an artist that never played a show live, until Disembodied Tyrant. I just felt so solid on their music and their team, that I rolled the dice. I saw the band’s 8th show ever at New England Metal and Hardcore Fest while they were supporting Fleshgod Apocalypse. After the performance, I hugged Blake and said in his ear ‘thank you for confirming my decision’. The world is not ready for the insanity of Disembodied Tyrant, but you don’t have a choice. It’s about to get disgusting.”

Zusammen mit der Ankündigung des Signings erscheint die brandneue Single 8.6 Blackout, ein unbarmherziger Track voller wütendem Chaos. 8.6 Blackout (Video mir Altersbeschränkung): https://youtu.be/sXFBFGFmMoQ

Stream 8.6 Blackout: https://disembodied-tyrant.bfan.link/86blackout

Mullens beschreibt den Song: “This song was one of those rarities where the vision stayed consistent throughout the entire process, it became exactly what I imaged it would from day one. This is a huge pivot thematically from the previous material, coupled with the video I think it’s quite the statement.”

Über Disembodied Tyrant

Disembodied Tyrant vereint symphonische Dominanz mit drückendem Deathcore, um ein cineastisches, immersives Erlebnis zu schaffen. Eine unbarmherzige Mischung aus Brutalität und orchestraler Tiefe, durchzogen von apokalyptischen Bildern und Themen wie Korruption, Abrechnung und Selbstvergötterung. Mit donnernden Riffs, eindringlichen Melodien und zum Nachdenken anregenden Texten ist Disembodied Tyrant eine Kraft des reinen, kalkulierten Chaos.

Disembodied Tyrant sind:

Blake Mullens – Gitarre, Gesang

Dominic Petrocelli – Gitarre, Backing Vocals

Lucas Koughan – Bass

Kevin Alexander – Schlagzeug

Disembodied Tyrant online:

Instagram | Facebook