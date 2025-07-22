Distress: enthüllen neues Video zu „The Herd“

Die Crust-D-Beat-Band Distress hat eine neue Single und ein Video zum Track The Herd veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt von ihrem kommenden Album Under Pressure Of Reality, das am 08. August 2025 über Selfmadegod Records erscheinen wird. Das Video zu The Herd kann hier angesehen werden:

Der Sänger Alex äußerte sich zu The Herd: „We have always tried to make songs with a message that’s open enough so that anyone can understand the idea behind a song. With every new recording we moved further and further away from some standard ordinary forms, towards more real things that excite us in real life. And it seems that in this album we succeded to express the things that do bother us in this totalitarian hell around. The song Herd is quite straight forward in it’s idea: any system is aimed to maintain control over the masses by any means. To change people’s perception of the surrounding reality in a way that is beneficial to the ruling elite, turning people into a grey mindless substance capable of consuming any necessary content. It’s gonna last forever until people learn to think independently and stop blindly believing cheap propaganda. Our good old friend from Petrozavodsk made a short live video for this track. Don’t try to find a deep message in the video itself, it is just a short fragment of our live shows.“

Die Geschichte von Distress ist lang und ähnelt den Geschichten vieler anderer Punkbands. Distress wurde im Jahr 2003 gegründet, als vier Musiker aus verschiedenen lokalen Punkbands beschlossen, eine neue Band zu gründen, um rohen und aggressiven Lärm zu erzeugen. Die Zeit verging, die Besetzung änderte sich, aber zwei Elemente blieben über die Jahre hinweg konstant: die markante Stimme des ursprünglichen Sängers Alex und der charakteristische Sound der Band – schwedischer D-Beat gemischt mit einem Hauch von Metal und einer Menge Alkohol.

Distress teilten sich die Bühne mit Bands wie Napalm Death, Discharge, Antisect, Oi Polloi, Tragedy, Warcry, Wheel Of Dharma, Infekcja, Visions Of War, Diskelma, Wolfbrigade und Warcollapse und traten auf zahlreichen Festivals auf, darunter Obscene Extreme, Play Fast Or Don’t, More Noise For Life, Puntala Rock, Hygget, United Help Festival, Svora Fest, Minimum Pop Fest und hunderten von Auftritten.

FFO: Discharge / Varukers, Anti-Cimex, Asocial, Wolfpack / Wolfbrigade, Skitsystem, Warcollapse

Distress sind:

Lord Alex – Gesang

Destroy – Gitarre

Mitr – Gitarre

Max Tanator – Bass

Andrew – Schlagzeug

Distress online:

distressrawshit.bandcamp.com