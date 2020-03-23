Dool: Canceln komplette EU Tour Spring 2020

Hier das Statement der Band:

Dear all,

This is the unavoidable announcement you knew would come.

Our April/May EU tour has been cancelled for obvious reasons, and our team is working hard on finding new dates in these very unpredictable times. We will keep you informed on this.

Tickets purchased for this tour will be refunded by your local venue / promoter.

We hope to see you out there again at some other point in Time. For now, we wish for you to stay healthy and connected. If not in body, then more so in Spirit.

Love,

Dool.