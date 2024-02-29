DOOL: haben neue Single „Venues In Flames“ + Video veröffentlicht

DOOL enthüllen das Video Venus In Flames als nächste Single aus ihrem kommenden dritten Album The Shape Of Fluidity. Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums ist für den 19. April 2024 geplant und kann hier vorbestellt werden.

DOOL über den neuen Song: “The song Venus In Flames deals with shaking off societal expectations, obliterating gender roles, and learning to love one self in the process“, verrät Sänger Raven van Dorst. „The lyrics are an inner dialogue sung out loud. Director David Fitt has translated the words into moving images in the accompanying video. It is also the opening track of our new album The Shape of Fluidity, wherein the smouldering ashes of the old make way for something new and exciting. Self-love is the key!“

Video credits:

Directed by David Fitt

Produced by Abyssal x Mimesis

Starring: Xenia & Anna Katina

Producer: Giuseppe Conti

Full credits in video

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: