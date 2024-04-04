DOOL: veröffentlichen den Titeltrack des bevorstehenden neuen Albums „The Shape Of Fluidity“ als letzte Single

DOOL präsentieren den Titelsong ihres kommenden dritten Albums The Shape Of Fluidity als dritte und letzte Single. Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums ist für den 19. April 2024 geplant.

DOOL über den Titeltrack: „The title track of our new album is about the thin line between losing hope and gaining it“, erklärt Sängerin Raven van Dorst. „Sometimes you can feel as if you are drowning in a vast sea of possibilities, opinions and information. How do you make sure you keep floating and don’t drown? You want to try something new, but you also want to stay close to yourself. ‘The only way to do this is to not be afraid to take the plunge, and dive head first in whichever challenge you face.“

DOOL live:

19 Apr 2024 Tilburg (NL) Roadburn Fest

02 May 2024 Rotterdam (NL) Annabel

24 May 2024 Hoogeveen (NL) Graveland Fest

01 Jun 2024 Haarle (NL) Dauwpop

05 Jun 2024 Dresden (DE) Chemiefabrik

06 Jun 2024 Gdansk (PL) Mystic Fest

07 Jun 2024 Praha (CZ) Klub Modra Vopice

22 Jun 2024 Bourlon (FR) Rock in Bourlon

28 Jun 2024 Vivero (ES) Resurrection Fest

30 Jun 2024 Clisson (FR) Hellfest

27 Jul 2024 Osterholz-Scharmbeck (DE) Burning Q Festival

03 Aug 2024 Gränichen (DE) Open Air Gränichen

6-8 Sep 2024 Balve (DE) Prophecy Fest

02 Nov 2024 Manchester (UK) Damnation Fest

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: