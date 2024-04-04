DOOL: veröffentlichen den Titeltrack des bevorstehenden neuen Albums „The Shape Of Fluidity“ als letzte Single

DOOL präsentieren den Titelsong ihres kommenden dritten Albums The Shape Of Fluidity als dritte und letzte Single. Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums ist für den 19. April 2024 geplant.
DOOL über den Titeltrack: „The title track of our new album is about the thin line between losing hope and gaining it“, erklärt Sängerin Raven van Dorst. „Sometimes you can feel as if you are drowning in a vast sea of possibilities, opinions and information. How do you make sure you keep floating and don’t drown? You want to try something new, but you also want to stay close to yourself. ‘The only way to do this is to not be afraid to take the plunge, and dive head first in whichever challenge you face.“
DOOL live:
19 Apr 2024 Tilburg (NL) Roadburn Fest
02 May 2024 Rotterdam (NL) Annabel
24 May 2024 Hoogeveen (NL) Graveland Fest
01 Jun 2024 Haarle (NL) Dauwpop
05 Jun 2024 Dresden (DE) Chemiefabrik
06 Jun 2024 Gdansk (PL) Mystic Fest
07 Jun 2024 Praha (CZ) Klub Modra Vopice
22 Jun 2024 Bourlon (FR) Rock in Bourlon
28 Jun 2024 Vivero (ES) Resurrection Fest
30 Jun 2024 Clisson (FR) Hellfest
27 Jul 2024 Osterholz-Scharmbeck (DE) Burning Q Festival
03 Aug 2024 Gränichen (DE) Open Air Gränichen
6-8 Sep 2024 Balve (DE) Prophecy Fest
02 Nov 2024 Manchester (UK) Damnation Fest
Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen:
DOOL: kündigen ihr neues Album „The Shape Of Fluidity“ für den 19.04.2024 an und veröffentlichen erste Single „Hermagorgon“ samt Lyricvideo