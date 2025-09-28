Dream Nails: veröffentlichten ihren neuen Track „The Information“ aus dem kommenden Album

Das Londoner Rock-Trio Dream Nails hat ihren neuen Track The Information veröffentlicht, eine druckvolle Mischung aus Post-Punk und melodischem Grunge, die aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten dritten Studioalbum You Wish stammt.

Begleitend zur Veröffentlichung gibt es ein Video, das von der in Los Angeles ansässigen Video-Künstlerin Casey Kauffman erstellt wurde. Nach einer zufälligen Begegnung in einer Kunstgalerie in LA entdeckte die Band in Casey einen Seelenverwandten, dessen Arbeiten ebenfalls unsere Ängste und Faszinationen im Umgang mit der sich schnell entwickelnden Technologie und unserer Beziehung zu den Algorithmen erkunden, die sowohl mythisch als auch homogenisierend sind. Seht euch das Video zu The Information hier an:

Gitarristin Anya Pearson äußert sich zu The Information: „Sometimes the universe calls you up, and you need to make sure the damn phone isn’t on silent and you answer. It will almost certainly be a withheld number.“ Sie fügt hinzu: „In this song, we are imagining what it would be like to feel everything, all at once. We noticed how disassociated and numb we were feeling in reaction to the world being so overwhelming. But in the face of so much struggle, joy truly is an act of resistance. The track is a celebration of staying open to both ecstasy and pain. That’s what being alive truly means to us.“

Schlagzeugerin Lucy Katz ergänzt: „The seed of the song was ‘I’m gonna download all the information’. Mimi came up with it, and it made us laugh because it sounds so bizarre. How can we remain open to all the accumulated knowledge of humanity without toppling into a full-on psychotropic ego-death?“

Sängerin Mimi Jasson erklärt: „The lyric ‘everything flows through me’ refers to ancient ways of being and doing that still exist within each of us. We’re channelling primal forces on this record, and this song is the perfect example of this.“

You Wish – Trackliste:

1. The Only Way Out is Through

2. This Is Water

3. Organoid

4. The Spirit Does Not Burn

5. Pack My Wax

6. House of Bones

7. The Information

8. Can’t Lose

9. Move Like An Animal

10. Zeros

11. A Sign

Das Album wurde mit dem renommierten Produzenten und Tontechniker Ali Chant (unter anderem Dry Cleaning, Katy J Pearson, Sorry, Yard Act) aufgenommen und soll am 6. Februar 2026 über das britische Independent-Label Marshall Records erscheinen. You Wish enthält einige ihrer kreativsten und verletzlichsten Arbeiten bis heute, bleibt jedoch fest in den Schattierungen des Punks verwurzelt, die ihren charakteristischen Sound definieren.

