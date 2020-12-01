Dreamshade: das neue Album „A Pale Blue Dot“ erscheint am 05.03.2021

Dreamshade melden sich zurück und präsentieren uns mit ihrer neuen Single Lightbringers einen Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album A Pale Blue Dot, welches am 05.03.2021 erscheint! Beim Hören der neuen Single wird schnell klar, die Jungs aus der Schweiz meinen es mit ihrem brachialen, zeitgerechten sowie modernen Metal-Sound ernst und begegnen Bands wie Architects, Bury Tomorrow oder Bring Me The Horizon auf Augenhöhe! Hier geht’s direkt zum Stream

Frontmann Kevin Calì sagt über die neue Single:

„We’re all living a unique historical period in 2020 in which we move away from each other, keep our distances and lose touch. Everyone feels that need to return to the light and get out of this moment that makes us feel imprisoned. That’s why we decided to release “Lightbringers” as the first song. It’s a special one for us. Written and recorded during lockdown. We knew we wanted to come back to our fans with a track that could hit them hard, bringing back our very own sound from „The Gift Of Life“ record and modernising it.

The result is a positive, deep & energetic song with tight & fast riffs but also some atmospheric and reflective moments in full Dreamshade style.

An emotional charge that hits you straight to the heart from the very first listen. The title speaks for itself. What better way to restore hope and strength in our listeners than a song with this vibe?

The lyrics urge today’s generations to take care of one another and the beauty that surrounds us. It’s also an invitation for young people to reflect on the future. I believe we have a commitment to find a balance in life, to always try to improve ourselves and take care of this Pale Blue Dot.“

Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2006 in Lugano, Schweiz, sind Dreamshade nie als eine gewöhnliche Metal-Band bekannt gewesen. Dank der musikalischen Mischung aus harten Gitarren-Riffs, eingängigen Chorus-Melodien und aussagekräftigen Texten, erregten die Fünf Musiker schon früh die Aufmerksamkeit der modernen Rock-, Metal- und Hardcore-Szene.

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihrer ersten EP To The Edge Of Reality im Jahr 2008, unterschrieben sie bei Universal Music / Spinefarm Records und veröffentlichten drei Jahre später die Alben What Silence Hides und 2013 The Gift Of Life mit Genre-Hits wie Consumed Future, Photographs und Your Voice. Zusätzlich tourte die Band nahezu ununterbrochen auf vier Kontinenten, darunter Europa, Nordamerika, Asien sowie Afrika und erspielte sich eine weltweite Fanbase mit tausenden Anhängern.

Mit der Vertragsunterzeichnung beim Label Artery Recordings erschien 2016 ihr aktuelles Album Vibrant, welches zum ersten Mal Metalcore sowie musikalische Einflüsse aus Active Rock, Electronic und Rap vereinte. Die musikalische Vielfalt formte den modernen Metal-Sound der Band und präsentierte ihren Fans ein absolutes Brett, welches Dreamshade eine weltweite Headliner-Tournee ermöglichte. Im Rahmen der Tour spielten Dreamshade ausverkaufte Shows in ganz Europa und Asien.

Im Januar 2019 folgte ihre neue Single Question Everything, mit der sich die Band erneut in dem Tourbus einnistete und zusammen mit Don Broco & Emarosa die Fahrt durch Europa, Südafrika & Asien antrat.

Das neue Album A Pale Blue Dot kommt am 5. März 2021. Den ersten Vorgeschmack gibt’s bereits mit der neuen Single Lightbringers, die auf ein vielversprechendes Dreamshade Album hoffen lässt!

Kevin Calì – Vocals

Fernando ‚Fella‘ Di Cicco – Guitars, Vocals

Gian-Andrea Costa – Bass, programming

Luca Magri – Guitars, programming

Francesco ‚Fry‘ Ferrini – Drums