Prospective: veröffentlichen Single & Video „Dust and Memories“

Das italienische Metalcore Quintett Prospective hat mit Dust and Memories eine neue Single, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo, veröffentlicht. Die 2-Track Single enthält neben der Originalversion des Titels eine neu arrangierte und bisher unveröffentlichte Akustikversion des Songs. Beide Versionen von Dust and Memories sind ab sofort überall als Stream und Download verfügbar.

„I wrote this song shortly after my grandmother died,“ sagt Gitarrist Luca Zini. „It can be considered a love song, even if it speaks of family love between grandmother and grandchild. It’s very intimate and aggressive at the same time as I tried to mix all the emotions that bereavement can arouse in a person. Listen to it with open ears and an open heart as well.“

Schlagzeuger Flavio Cacciari teilt seine Gedanken zur Akustikversion der Single: „This is a special song for us, it talks about the loss of someone special and we think this version delivers the right feelings of that. We decided to do this reimagined version right after completing the original one. We instantly saw the potential and the song’s vibe is perfect for such transformation. The result is a super emotional roller coaster that lets the tears go down.“

Streamt Dust and Memories hier:

https://Prospective.lnk.to/dustandmemories

Seht das Video hier:

Dust and Memories ist ebenfalls auf dem aktuellen Prospective Album All We Have enthalten.

Hier geht’s zum Album: https://Prospective.lnk.to/AllWeHave

Line Up:

Pietro Serratore – Gesang

Luca Zini – Gitarre & Gesang

Davide Ruggeri – Gitarre

Giuseppe Colli – Bass

Flavio Cacciari – Schlagzeug