Dynazty: neues Album „Game Of Faces“ jetzt erhältlich

Am vergangenen Freitag veröffentlichten die Power Metal-Masterminds Dynazty ihr lang erwartetes neues Album Game Of Faces über Nuclear Blast Records. Game Of Faces wurde von Dynazty selbst produziert und vom schwedischen Pionier Jens Bogren abgemischt. Game Of Faces nimmt euch mit auf eine Reise, die das Wesen des menschlichen Geistes und der Existenz erforscht, mit lyrischen Themen wie Selbstfindung, spiritueller Tod, Wiedergeburt und Neuerfindung. Die Band hat außerdem ein brandneues Musikvideo zum Titeltrack Fire To Fight veröffentlicht.

Seht euch das Video zu Fire To Fight hier an:

Bestellt/Streamt Game Of Faces hier: https://bfan.link/game-of-faces-album

Sänger Nils Molin kommentiert (14.02.2025): „Today we are beyond excited to release our brand new album – Game Of Faces! Tagging along with the full album release comes a music video for the final single of the album in Fire To Fight. We hope you’ll enjoy our latest body of work and don’t forget to catch us on tour in Europe in support of Game Of Faces in February and March!“

Dynazty kündigten ihre Europa-Headliner-Tour zusammen mit der italienischen Metal-Band Nanowar Of Steel an. Alle Tourdaten sind findet ihr hier:

Mehr Infos zu Dynazty und ihrem brandneuen Album Game Of Faces findet ihr hier.

