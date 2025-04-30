Employed To Serve: fünftes Studioalbum „Fallen Star“ ist jetzt erhältlich

Die führenden Vertreter des britischen Metals, Employed To Serve, haben mit Fallen Star ihr fünftes Studioalbum veröffentlicht und damit den Sprung in die großen Ligen des Metals geschafft.
Das Album wurde zusammen mit einem Video zu Whose Side Are You On? feat. Jesse Leach von Killswitch Engage veröffentlicht. Das Video kann hier angesehen werden:
„Whose Side Are You On? is a reminder that sometimes it’s healthy to get angry, particularly when you find out someone who you thought had your back would rather see you fail“, erklärt Justine Jones. „Anger can give you the drive to make a change and strive to do what’s better for your future.“
Die Band sagt: „We couldn’t be more excited to release our new album Fallen Star! In a world that seems hellbent on tearing itself apart, working on this album has been a very welcome distraction for us, and I hope everyone else can find solace in it too. It’s angry, it’s loud, but it also shines a light on the joy you can find in the darkest of spaces. Heavy metal forever.“
Employed To Serve sind:
Justine Jones – Gesang
Sammy Urwin – Gitarre, Gesang
David Porter – Gitarre
Nathan Pryor – Bass
Casey McHale – Schlagzeug
