Employed To Serve - Photo Credit: Bethan Miller
Startseite
News
Avatar-FotoSandra R.·
News
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Employed To Serve: fünftes Studioalbum „Fallen Star“ ist jetzt erhältlich

Neuer Song/Video "Whose Side Are You On?" feat. Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage) veröffentlicht

Die führenden Vertreter des britischen Metals, Employed To Serve, haben mit Fallen Star ihr fünftes Studioalbum veröffentlicht und damit den Sprung in die großen Ligen des Metals geschafft.

Das Album wurde zusammen mit einem Video zu Whose Side Are You On? feat. Jesse Leach von Killswitch Engage veröffentlicht. Das Video kann hier angesehen werden:

Whose Side Are You On? is a reminder that sometimes it’s healthy to get angry, particularly when you find out someone who you thought had your back would rather see you fail“, erklärt Justine Jones. „Anger can give you the drive to make a change and strive to do what’s better for your future.“ 

Sammy Urwin fügt hinzu: „We were over the moon when Jesse Leach agreed to guest on our track. We’ve all been fans of Killswitch Engage for years, so it was incredible to work with him. He was perfect for this song, as musically it sits in the Killswitch style of metal, and Jesse has always been such a positive force in the Metal community.“

Die Band sagt: „We couldn’t be more excited to release our new album Fallen Star! In a world that seems hellbent on tearing itself apart, working on this album has been a very welcome distraction for us, and I hope everyone else can find solace in it too. It’s angry, it’s loud, but it also shines a light on the joy you can find in the darkest of spaces. Heavy metal forever.“

Mehr Infos zu Employed To Serve und ihrem kommenden Album Fallen Star findet ihr hier:

Employed To Serve: veröffentlichen ihr neues Album „Fallen Star“ am 25.04. via Spinefarm

Employed To Serve sind:
Justine Jones – Gesang
Sammy Urwin – Gitarre, Gesang
David Porter – Gitarre
Nathan Pryor – Bass
Casey McHale – Schlagzeug

Employed To Serve online:
https://www.employedtoserve.com/
https://www.facebook.com/employedtoserve
https://www.instagram.com/employedtoserve/