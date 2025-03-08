Employed To Serve: veröffentlichen Titeltrack „Fallen Star“ vom kommenden Album

Die britischen Vorreiter des Metal, Employed To Serve, veröffentlichen eine neue Single, den Titeltrack ihres kommenden Albums Fallen Star.

„Fallen Star is about enduring the burn out of someone close to us“, sagt Employed To Serve-Frontfrau Justine Jones. „It can be devastating to look on helplessly as someone you care for continues to fly too close to the sun and not learn from it. Sometimes you need to just distance yourself and love them from afar. We felt it should be the title track as it thematically centers around the lyrics of the new record. Breaking bad habits and overcoming the challenges life throws our way.“

Das offizielle Video zu Fallen Star, das vor einer beeindruckenden Videowall aufgenommen wurde, gibt es hier zu sehen:

Justine fügt hinzu: „The music video for this song displays the space and isolation felt whilst writing the lyrics for this song. As the title track of the album we wanted to make the video look as expansive and ethereal as the song.“

Fallen Star (Album) wird am 25. April über Spinefarm veröffentlicht. Vorbestellungen, einschließlich einer limitierten Auflage von black sunburst und orange w/ black splatter Vinyl sowie spider black Merch-Designs, sind exklusiv hier erhältlich.

„We want to fly the flag for heavy metal and the traditions that it holds“, sagt Gitarrist and Songwriter Sammy Urwin, „But at the same time we want to play our part in taking things forward.

Mehr Infos zu Employed To Serve und ihrem kommenden Album Fallen Star findet ihr hier:

Employed To Serve sind:

Justine Jones – Gesang

Sammy Urwin – Gitarre, Gesang

David Porter – Gitarre

Nathan Pryor – Bass

Casey McHale – Schlagzeug

