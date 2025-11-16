Ensanguinate: jetzt unter Vertrag bei Soulseller Records

Ensanguinate ist Sloweniens verwesender Beitrag zum finsteren okkulten Black/Death Metal der alten Schule, der dunkle Künste und sinistere Klänge verkörpert.

Das zweite Album der Band mit dem Titel Death Saturnalia ist für den 6. Februar 2026 geplant. Weitere Details, die Premiere der ersten Single und Vorbestellungen des Albums werden im Dezember bekannt gegeben.

Ensanguinate kommentiert: „Mene – mene – tekel – upharsin… For all to see, we now howl at the moon in the house of Soulseller Records. It is an honor to have our upcoming record released by the label that let Repugnant loose upon the world, an absolutely key influence of ours, not to mention a cast of black metal stalwarts old and new. ‚Death Saturnalia‘ is a monument to the female form in occultism, a topic so multifaceted it demanded a broadened musical palette; our metal of death now burns with even more zeal for the old ways and is bolstered by a dose of ’70s mysticism and black metal fury. Join us in our fanatical ode to the burning love of Kali – Ereshkigal – Lilith.„