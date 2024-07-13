Entheos: veröffentlichen EP „An End To Everything“ am 25. Oktober über Metal Blade Records

Das Progressive-Death-Metal-Duo Entheos kündigt heute seine neue EP An End To Everything an, die am 25. Oktober über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht werden soll.

Entheos vereinen Elemente aus zahllosen Genres – darunter Death Metal, Groove, Grunge, Electronica, Slam, Gothic Rock, Jazz, Prog und mehr – und treiben den progressiven Death Metal in immer phantasievollere Richtungen, um sich mit jeder neuen Veröffentlichung weiter zu entwickeln.

Sängerin Chaney Crabb über ihr neuestes Werk:

„An End To Everything’s title and lyrics are significant on a personal level and depict an era in my life that ended with the death of a close friend because of addiction. This person had thrived in life against many odds, but ultimately succumbed as a result of their own poor decisions. An End to Everything is about the nature of the darkness of life and the human experience.“

„Musically, our goal on this EP was to write five songs that could both stand on their own as singles and be cohesive as a collection. As always, we aimed to incorporate many different musical influences and blend them in a succinct way. Over the span of three months, we worked from the demo stages to completion alongside Mark Lewis, who co-produced and engineered the EP, to make five tracks that are uniquely Entheos, and we are incredibly proud of the result.“

Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung enthüllte die Band gestern ein Video für den Track All For Nothing. Crabb erklärt: „All For Nothing is a song about existential reflection and the idea that, no matter how significant the things that we seek in this life seem, they may serve no purpose in the grand scheme of things. Musically, we wanted to write a more straightforward, catchy death metal song and incorporate a ‚big chorus‘ ending.“

Seht euch Entheos‚ Video All For Nothing, bei dem My Good Eye Visuals Regie geführt hat, hier an:

Seht euch das bereits veröffentlichte Video zu An End To Everything hier und Life In Slow Motion hier an.

An End To Everything – Tracklisting:

1. An End To Everything

2. All For Nothing

3. Life In Slow Motion

4. A Thousand Days

5. Return To Me

6. Absolute Zero (Live In Nashville) *

7. In Purgatory (Live In Nashville) *

8. I Am The Void (Live In Nashville) *

* Vinyl Only Track

Entheos‚ EP An End To Everything wird digital und auf Vinyl (mit drei zusätzlichen Live-Tracks) in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Sunken Sun (US)

– Vibrant Void (EU)

Entheos sind derzeit auf ihrer erwarteten US-Sommertour als Support von As I Lay Dying unterwegs. Die Reise hat am 9. Juli begonnen und dauert bis zum 10. August. Zusätzlicher Support wird von Chelsea Grin geliefert. Die Band hat außerdem mehrere Headliner-Shows während der Tournee angekündigt. Tickets sind ab sofort im Verkauf. (Hier geht es zu den Tourdaten 2024!)

Entheos – Besetzung:

Chaney Crabb – Gesang

Navene Koperweis – Schlagzeug, Gitarre

Entheos online:

https://www.facebook.com/entheosband

https://www.instagram.com/entheosofficial