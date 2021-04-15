E;R!: eine künstlerische Reise durch diverse Genres, from Rock to … everything

Vor einigen Tagen wagten wir einen Blick über den Tellerrand hinaus und berichteten hier über Powersilence, ein Soloprojekt des Varix-Frontmannes Jürgen „Jogi“ Wagenhals, der mit Powersilence und dem neuen Song Flood My Land auf den Spuren von Pink Floyd, Tiamat, Anathema … wandelt. Bei der Recherche dazu stießen wir auf ein weiteres spannendes Projekt namens E;R!, sodass wir nun unseren Blick über den Tellerrand hinaus ausweiten und euch E;R! ein wenig näher vorstellen wollen.
E;R! ist ein reines Studioprojekt, welches erst seit dem Februar 2020 aktiv ist. Auf Facebook hieß es sogar erst am 17. Juli 2020: „E;R! ist jetzt da!“ Hinter E;R! stecken der Varix (Thrash Metal aus Weingarten in Baden-Württemberg)-Gitarrist Robert „Robby“ Diesch und der ehemalige Bionic Angel (Industrial Metal aus Isny in Baden-Württemberg)-Keyboarder Elvis „The Hammer“ Müller, die mit E;R! ein enorm spannendes und abwechslungsreiches Projekt am Start haben, denn gemeinsam produzieren sie ganz unterschiedliche Songs aus ganz verschiedenen Genres und laden dazu die unterschiedlichsten Musikerkollegen ein, die dann die Vocals dazu beitragen dürfen. Man geht völlig frei und ungezwungen an die Sache heran, wobei von Rock bis … fast alles möglich ist. So hat man seit Juli 2020 bereits sechs Songs mit ständig wechselnden Gastsängern produziert und veröffentlicht und bei näherem Hinsehen/-hören ist es äußerst spannend, wie sehr sich der Einfluss eines Sängers oder einer Sängerin und der jeweiligen Charakteristik sich auf die musikalische und stilistische Ausrichtung der jeweiligen Nummer ausgewirkt hat. Auch wenn das noch recht frische Projekt bisher erst 50 Abonnenten auf YouTube und 117 Follower auf Facebook hat, so kommt die musikalische Reise durch die verschiedenen Genres dennoch an und so konnte man sich bereits im Dezember 2020 einen Deal mit Wolf Entertainment mit Sitz in Reutlingen und Niederlassungen in Hamburg, Köln, Melbourne, Chicago und Las Vegas sichern, die die Songs mittlerweile weltweit vertreiben.
Im weiteren Verlauf stellen wir euch die einzelnen Songs von E;R! & Guests etwas näher vor.
Die spannende Reise von E;R! wurde bereits am 25. Juli 2020 für die Öffentlichkeit greifbar, denn das Musiker & Producer-Duo lud den ersten Song The Show über seine sozialen Medien und YouTube hoch. Der erste offizielle Ausflug ging in den Bereich Rock/Power Pop und als Gastsängerin für diese erste Nummer konnte eine gewisse Philina S. Jacobi gewonnen werden. Die E;R!-Musiker zeigten sich stolz darüber, gerade mit dieser jungen Dame aus Süddeutschland ihr Debüt feiern zu können, denn ihre kraftvolle Stimme passte perfekt zum fertigen Instrumentalstück. Das Duo ist sich sicher, dass die musikalische Karriere von Philina damit erst begonnen hat. Tatsächlich verlief unsere Recherche, ob und inwiefern die Dame zuvor schon in Erscheinung getreten ist, ergebnislos.
Lyrics:
Can’t get rid of these demons,
Cause they‘re a part of me
Help me losing all the feelings
that kind that makes you weak
I just get worse trying to give the best of me
want to ride with me but I only do Solo
This is my show
Had to see that you can’t escape
In a world going round like an endless cage
I learned to ignore what I can’t change
What you lose, what you get and what you gonna regret
the feeling that move you but you never move on
Making love or a loss
In the end it‘s all wrong
Like after all I can’t get rid of the old demons
I keep dreamin til lose all my real feelings
I get worse giving the best of me
Tryna hold onto the rest of me
And when I lose it all
Then I will rise again
And I‘ll fight all of this battles till I finally win
You got lost with the best of me
Fell in love with the damaged me
But I won’t miss a thing
Cause this is how it goes
And noone will direct me
This is my Show
Had to see that I have a choice
Either playing their games or having an own voice
But I am strong enough to go my own way in a world everyones tryna get you out of their way
Where trust is weakness and money is the sway
And I will laugh and I will fight till the end of my days
Bit after all I can’t get rid of the old demons
So I keep dreamin til lose all my real feelings
I get worse giving the best of me
Tryna hold onto the rest of me
And when I lose it all
Then I will rise again
And I‘ll fight all of this battles till I finally win
You got lost with the best of meee
Fell in love with the damaged me
But I won’t miss a thing
Cause this is how it goes
And noone will direct me
this is my Show
Der zweite Ausflug erfolgte bereits gute vier Wochen später, am 19. August 2020 mit dem Song Lifelines in den Bereich Progressive/Psychedelic Rock und niemand geringerem als Jürgen „Jogi“ Wagenhals, dem Sänger und Frontmann der süddeutschen Underground Thrash Metal-Band Varix als Gastsänger. Damit bediente man sich zunächst einmal in den eigenen Reihen, denn wie eingangs bereits erwähnt, ist der eine Teil von E;R! seit Mitte der 1990er-Jahre als Gitarrist bei Varix tätig. Somit lag es natürlich nahe, Jogi, der bereits seit 1991 als Brüllwürfel von Varix aktiv ist und auf den drei Demo-Veröffentlichungen Morbus Cron (1991), Tribute To Fate (1993) und Harmonic Distortion (1995) sowie der Compilation Morbid Tribute To Distortion (2016) zu hören ist, zu fragen. Der Metalsänger aus Freiburg im Breisgau zeigte schon des Öfteren, dass er auch neben dem Thrash Metal noch ganz andere Gesichter hat, z.B. mit 24Pages, Worlds Collide, oder auch aktuell mit seinem Soloprojekt Powersilence, welches wir euch erst kürzlich hier vorstellten. Ein cooler, melancholischer Song, der aufzeigt, wie viel Abwechslung bei E;R! ins Spiel kommt. Hier könnt ihr euch die Nummer auf die Ohren geben:
Lyrics:
Our life is finite
everything will pass away Therefore choose your path well …choose your path well
You are just a mote
of dust – in the eye of the time
fill your life with meaning – gracefully and complete your lifeline
a blink of an eye
and the leaf of life falls from the tree from now on you are
a part of this worlds history
And what remains of you what is your gift to the world? did you plant your seeds when you leave this world?
and did you find out
why you were in the world? and can you look back
on your fields of gold?
A blink of an eye
and the leaf of life falls from the tree
your wings of tomorrow
who will ride them through the worlds history?
And then someone
takes you by the hand
and you turn
to change the rooms – forever
Die dritte Veröffentlichung Staring Through Glass folgte am 2. Oktober 2020 und ging ein weiteres Mal in den Bereich Rock. Nach Jogi Wagenhals konnte man für die Nummer einen weiteren Vollblutmusiker an Land ziehen, Michael „Mike“ Biedler, der schon auf eine lange Karriere zurückblicken kann. Früher war der Mann aus dem Allgäu als Profimusiker und Bassist für Trace im Tourbus unterwegs und spielte u.a. Support-Gigs für Ritchie Blackmores Rainbow, Mothers Finest und Sinner. Weitere Anlaufstationen waren als Sänger und Bassist die Band Pressure Stuff, als Sänger und Gitarrist die Oasis Tributeband Wall Of Glass und auch immer mal wieder als Bassist die Industrial Metal Band Bionic Angels. Mittlerweile lässt Mike es ruhiger angehen und arbeitet im Holzbau, ist jedoch als Bassist und Gitarrist seit 2018 noch mit der Irish Folk/Rock-Band Smalltown Vibes weiterhin musikalisch aktiv.
Lyrics:
Give me more, give me more – I want it all
Give me more, give me more – I want it all
Give me more, give me more – I want it all
Give me more, give me more
Staring through a wall of glass
Nobody seems to hear me – all my words they fade away
Streets and concrete everywhere
but nobody seems to care
So they crave for more and more
It`s an endless affair – it`s an endless affair
Fame and income everywhere
The only thing they care
So the hole get`s more and more
Ritch and poor separate
Staring through a wall of glass
Nobody seems to hear me – all my words they fade away
Habitat of animals doesn`t matter, doesn`t matter
Give me more, give me more, I want it all (feels like)
Give me more, give me more, give me everything (watching a movie)
Give me more, give me more, I want it all (but it`s)
Give me more, give me more (reality)
Staring through a wall of glass
Nobody seems to hear me – all my words they fade away
I´m staring through glass – can`t you hear me
I´m staring through glass – can`t you hear me
Im monatlichen Rhythmus ging es weiter, am 7. November 2020 wurde die epische Cross All Over Rock Nummer Epic Material serviert. Anstatt eine(n) Gastsänger(in), wie bisher, schöpfte man für Epic Material aus den Vollen. Neben Magnus Christopher Haertl aka Sundancer, bekannt als Frontmann der Band La Marcha, konnte erneut Philina S. Jacobi als Unterstützung gewonnen werden, die bereits im Juli 2020 den ersten Track The Show gesanglich veredelt hatte. Im folgenden Video könnt ihr euch davon überzeugen, dass hier eine einzigartige Crossover-Nummer entstanden ist, die von zwei markanten und unverwechselbaren Stimmen geprägt wurde.
Yeah earth, wind and fire
This is Epic Material,
Beyond horizon, freestyler
Mr. Sundancer, dreamliner
Down in the past, from the depth of the ocean No bible, no Religion
6 million ways to die, you chose this one
With my feet in the air and my head on tha ground
I motherlovin came here to break bread, But instead I walk on water,
Out of water, I produce wine,
Everything for a better tomorrow!
This is epic Material Motherlovin material
This is epic Material
What tha love do you think it is
Close your eyes and you will follow Thinks will never be the same! Take my hand and let me lead you Thinks will never be the same!
This is Epic Material Motherlovin Material
This is Epic Material
What da love do you think it is?
Poetry in motion
No Bible, no Religion Beyond horizon, dreamliner Epic Material
Ruled by earth wind and fire
This is epic Material Motherlovin material
This is epic Material
What tha love do you think it is
Comin straight from the motherlovin underground From the deep and dirty dungeon
The liquor, the white Lady,
Creativity through poison!
Poetry in motion Caveman, kingdom, Adam and eve Hate and love
Down in the past, from the depth of the ocean
No bible, no Religion
6 million ways to die, you chose this one
With my feet in the air and my head on tha ground
Yeah earth, wind and fire This is Epic Material, Beyond horizon, Dreamliner Mr. Sundancer, freestyler
Nach einer Neujahrspause ging es am 29. Januar 2021 und dem Rocksong Out In The Alley unermüdlich weiter. Als Gastsänger konnte diesmal niemand Geringeres als der in Berlin lebende Blues Sänger und Gitarrist Klaus J. „DobBroMan“ Frauenholz gewonnen werden. Der Sänger und Gitarrist, der ursprünglich aus dem Allgäu stammt, bewegte sich eine Weile auf der British Heavy Metal/Hard Rock-Schiene, schwenkte dann jedoch um und serviert seitdem eine gelungene Mischung aus Rock, Blues, Americana, Country & Folk Musik. Der Vollblut-Blues-Rocker spielte schon mit vielen international bekannten Musikern aus Rock, Blues und Jazz, darunter u.a. Vanesa Harbek, Jean Paul Bourelly, Dirk Erchinger, Kelvin Sholar, Billy Goodman, Joe Matera und Cyra und spielte schon Supportshows für T. Rex und Sweet. Mit seiner unverwechselbaren Stimme veredelte er den Track Out In The Alley und durfte zur Feier des Tages gleich auch noch ein Gitarrensolo zum Song beitragen.
Lyrics:
Out in the Alleys
The devil left his footprint in Birmingham
the flower died right before it´s time
lonesome road I left behind
early rain on a Sunday morning
FM Radio plays me some blues
english tea with Mrs Jones
my earl grey went black
Like a roaring thunder
some lightning striking
the dawn is breaking
don´t give up your fighting
The clock is ticking
the mission completed
intergalactic
voyage discovery
changing history
my code of mistery
Out in the distance I saw the full moon shining
out in the alleys I saw the nighthawk dying
out in the distance I saw the full moon shining
out in the alleys I saw a nighthawk flying for you
I saw it for you
I saw it for you
I saw it for you
for you
Out in the distance I saw the full moon shining
out in the alleys I saw the nighthawk dying
out in the distance I saw the full moon shining
out in the alleys I saw the nighthawk flying for you
I saw it for you
I saw it for you
I saw it for you
for you
Der sechste und bisher letzte Streich gelang dem E;R!-Duo am 12. März 2021 mit der Powerballade Rockin‘ Lullaby, für die man die deutsche Rock/Blues/Funk & Soulstimme Agathe Paglia, Frontfrau der Finest Bluesrock, Funk & Soul Agathe Paglia Band, begeistern konnte. Die Sängerin fühlt sich in fast allen Genres zu Hause und wird von Musikerkollegen oft als eine wilde Mischung aus Etta James, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner und Amy Winehouse beschrieben. In mehr als 20 Jahren Bühnenerfahrung konnte Agathe mit vielen guten Musikern zusammenarbeiten, was sich heute in den äußerst professionellen Bühnenshows bemerkbar macht. Mit ihrer kräftigen, tiefen und schwarzen Stimme war sie prädestiniert für die Powerballade Rockin‘ Lullaby.
Lyrics:
They came in the dark
when I couldn’t escape
infected my dreams
in droplet shape
Hmmmmm Oooooooh
He knows my demons
that I fight every night
strengthens my power
I already got inside.
He gave me the shelter
when doubt prevails
He made me feel that
I could I could never fail
The beat roars louder
as emerging fear
no fight on my own
when my father stays near
The Melody wrapped me,
my cover, my shield.
I always (will) succeed
on this
battle field.
With his Lullaby, Rockin’ Lullaby….
Now I am older
I sing on my own.
No father, no shoulder
since I am full-grown
I learned to see the daaaark
with his eyes
and slip in my dreams
in someone else’s guise
A spark that newly ignites
the fire he set
A shadow of the
lusty love he spread
The nightmares I loathe
and the fairy tales I want
I resist,
I admit
in my
power plant.
Rockin’ Lullaby, Rockin’ Lullaby…
Aaaaaaaaaaah…
In your dreams you see
who you really could be
Weitere Infos über das Projekt E;R! findet ihr unter:
