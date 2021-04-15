E;R!: eine künstlerische Reise durch diverse Genres, from Rock to … everything

Vor einigen Tagen wagten wir einen Blick über den Tellerrand hinaus und berichteten hier über Powersilence, ein Soloprojekt des Varix-Frontmannes Jürgen „Jogi“ Wagenhals, der mit Powersilence und dem neuen Song Flood My Land auf den Spuren von Pink Floyd, Tiamat, Anathema … wandelt. Bei der Recherche dazu stießen wir auf ein weiteres spannendes Projekt namens E;R!, sodass wir nun unseren Blick über den Tellerrand hinaus ausweiten und euch E;R! ein wenig näher vorstellen wollen.

E;R! ist ein reines Studioprojekt, welches erst seit dem Februar 2020 aktiv ist. Auf Facebook hieß es sogar erst am 17. Juli 2020: „E;R! ist jetzt da!“ Hinter E;R! stecken der Varix (Thrash Metal aus Weingarten in Baden-Württemberg)-Gitarrist Robert „Robby“ Diesch und der ehemalige Bionic Angel (Industrial Metal aus Isny in Baden-Württemberg)-Keyboarder Elvis „The Hammer“ Müller, die mit E;R! ein enorm spannendes und abwechslungsreiches Projekt am Start haben, denn gemeinsam produzieren sie ganz unterschiedliche Songs aus ganz verschiedenen Genres und laden dazu die unterschiedlichsten Musikerkollegen ein, die dann die Vocals dazu beitragen dürfen. Man geht völlig frei und ungezwungen an die Sache heran, wobei von Rock bis … fast alles möglich ist. So hat man seit Juli 2020 bereits sechs Songs mit ständig wechselnden Gastsängern produziert und veröffentlicht und bei näherem Hinsehen/-hören ist es äußerst spannend, wie sehr sich der Einfluss eines Sängers oder einer Sängerin und der jeweiligen Charakteristik sich auf die musikalische und stilistische Ausrichtung der jeweiligen Nummer ausgewirkt hat. Auch wenn das noch recht frische Projekt bisher erst 50 Abonnenten auf YouTube und 117 Follower auf Facebook hat, so kommt die musikalische Reise durch die verschiedenen Genres dennoch an und so konnte man sich bereits im Dezember 2020 einen Deal mit Wolf Entertainment mit Sitz in Reutlingen und Niederlassungen in Hamburg, Köln, Melbourne, Chicago und Las Vegas sichern, die die Songs mittlerweile weltweit vertreiben.

Im weiteren Verlauf stellen wir euch die einzelnen Songs von E;R! & Guests etwas näher vor.

Die spannende Reise von E;R! wurde bereits am 25. Juli 2020 für die Öffentlichkeit greifbar, denn das Musiker & Producer-Duo lud den ersten Song The Show über seine sozialen Medien und YouTube hoch. Der erste offizielle Ausflug ging in den Bereich Rock/Power Pop und als Gastsängerin für diese erste Nummer konnte eine gewisse Philina S. Jacobi gewonnen werden. Die E;R!-Musiker zeigten sich stolz darüber, gerade mit dieser jungen Dame aus Süddeutschland ihr Debüt feiern zu können, denn ihre kraftvolle Stimme passte perfekt zum fertigen Instrumentalstück. Das Duo ist sich sicher, dass die musikalische Karriere von Philina damit erst begonnen hat. Tatsächlich verlief unsere Recherche, ob und inwiefern die Dame zuvor schon in Erscheinung getreten ist, ergebnislos.

Lyrics:

Can’t get rid of these demons,

Cause they‘re a part of me

Help me losing all the feelings

that kind that makes you weak

I just get worse trying to give the best of me

want to ride with me but I only do Solo

This is my show

Had to see that you can’t escape

In a world going round like an endless cage

I learned to ignore what I can’t change

What you lose, what you get and what you gonna regret

the feeling that move you but you never move on

Making love or a loss

In the end it‘s all wrong

Like after all I can’t get rid of the old demons

I keep dreamin til lose all my real feelings

I get worse giving the best of me

Tryna hold onto the rest of me

And when I lose it all

Then I will rise again

And I‘ll fight all of this battles till I finally win

You got lost with the best of me

Fell in love with the damaged me

But I won’t miss a thing

Cause this is how it goes

And noone will direct me

This is my Show

Had to see that I have a choice

Either playing their games or having an own voice

But I am strong enough to go my own way in a world everyones tryna get you out of their way

Where trust is weakness and money is the sway

And I will laugh and I will fight till the end of my days

Bit after all I can’t get rid of the old demons

So I keep dreamin til lose all my real feelings

I get worse giving the best of me

Tryna hold onto the rest of me

And when I lose it all

Then I will rise again

And I‘ll fight all of this battles till I finally win

You got lost with the best of meee

Fell in love with the damaged me

But I won’t miss a thing

Cause this is how it goes

And noone will direct me

this is my Show