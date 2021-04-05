Feanor: veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu neuer Single

Das internationale True Metal Fünfergespann Feanor wird am 23.04.2021 sein neues Album namens Power Of The Chosen One bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Seit heute kann man sich das Lyric Video zum Titeltrack des Albums ansehen!

Das offizielle Video zur vorherigen Single Rise Of The Dragon ist auf https://youtu.be/U7tXDVgyHdw verfügbar.

Das kommende Feanor Album Power Of The Chosen One wurde von Gustavo Feanor Acosta und Sebastian Manta im 448 Studio gemischt und gemastert und enthält zehn Songs.

Power Of The Chosen One Tracklist:

1. Rise Of The Dragon

2. Power Of The Chosen One

3. This You Can Trust

4. Metal Land

5. Hell Is Waiting

6. Together Forever

7. Bringer Of Pain

8. Lost In Battle

9. Fighting For A Dream

10. The Return Of The Metal King (The Odyssey In 9 Parts)

Lest hier auch das Review unseres Redakteurs Lars T. zu Power Of The Chosen One.

