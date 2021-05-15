Fear Factory: veröffentlichen Visualizer-Video für die zweite Single „Fuel Injected Suicide Machine“

Die Industrial-angehauchten Extrem-Metal-Pioniere von Fear Factory werden ihr zehntes Studioalbum Aggression Continuum am 18. Juni über Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen, gerade rechtzeitig zum 30-jährigen Jubiläum der Band. Gestern veröffentlichte die Band das Visualizer-Video zur zweiten Single Fuel Injected Suicide Machine, das hier zu sehen ist:

Dino Cazares kommentiert: „I can’t wait for everyone to hear this high octane ripping song, it’s based on a character called the Nightrider from one of my all-time favorite movies Mad Max. Born with a steering wheel in his hand and lead in his foot, he is the Nightrider, the Fuel Injected Suicide Machine. Remember him when you look at the night sky.“

Mehr zum Album Aggression Continuum: