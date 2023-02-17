Fire From The Gods: veröffentlichen neue Single „Thousand Lifetimes“ (feat. Corey Glover of Living Colour)

Nach einem arbeitsreichen Jahr 2022 freut sich die in Austin ansässige Band Fire From The Gods über die Veröffentlichung ihrer brandneuen Version von Thousand Lifetimes, für die sie mit Corey Glover von Living Colour zusammengearbeitet haben. Die Originalversion des Songs ist auf ihrem 2022 erschienenen Album Soul Revolution zu finden. Thousand Lifetimes featuring Corey Glover of Living Colour ist ab sofort überall erhältlich.

Der Song entstammt ihrem letzten Album Soul Revolution und erhält nun durch die Kollaboration mit Grammy-Preisträger Corey Glover neues Leben: “Linking up with Corey Glover is one of those ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. Living Colour were trail blazers. His voice compliments the track in a big way. Enjoy this family. Respect.“ kommentiert Fire From The Gods Frontman AJ Channer.

Corey Glover über den Song: „This song is about struggle, the thing about the band itself, they are not just about underdog stories, but a social consciousness about what that means. There’s a subtlety about the song and a bombastic thing as well, and that, is what appeals to me. You hear AJ’s pathos more than anything else. He’s persevering through that struggle, that pain and that is what is amazing to me and he’s amazing.“

Thousand Lifetimes wird anlässlich des Black History Month veröffentlicht. Channer ergänzt: „The influence of black people on rock and metal isn’t an afterthought to me. I’m now part of that legacy. This time of year is set aside to highlight things like that. So we linked up with the legendary voice of Corey Glover on A Thousand lifetimes to continue and contribute to that legacy. Maybe BET Awards will include the rock and metal category and give us a shout. One could only hope. Mad love fam in us we trust and all power to the people. Peace.“

Von Anfang an wurde die Musik von Fire From The Gods von etwas angetrieben, das größer ist als sie selbst: eine verbindende Botschaft des Friedens, der Toleranz, des Verständnisses und des Durchhaltevermögens. Das neueste Album der Band, Soul Revolution (2022), ist ein Paradebeispiel für ihren Ethos. Die eklektische Klanglandschaft lebt von der Vermischung verschiedener Genres und Einflüsse und spiegelt ihre verbindende Botschaft „All Power To All People“ wider.

Soul Revolution besteht unter anderem aus folgenden acht Singles/Videos: Love Is Dangerous, SOS, Soul Revolution, Thousand Lifetimes, World So Cold, INI, Double Edged Sword und Rapture (Fool Dem). Die Songs behandeln Themen wie Selbstverwirklichung und Entdeckung, Vereinigung inmitten von persönlicher Revolution, Mutterschaft und Widerstandsfähigkeit. Nachdem sie offiziell die 100 Millionen Streams in ihrem Spotify-Katalog überschritten haben, vermischt dieses neue Werk meisterhaft Gefühle von Inspiration und Aggression mit dem Gefühl der Selbstfindung. Soul Revolution wurde von Erik Ron (Godsmack, Motionless In White, Panic! At The Disco) produziert und gemixt. Das Album ist überall erhältlich!

Fire From The Gods überzeugen auch live: Erst kürzlich waren sie ununterbrochen als Special Guest von Bands wie Five Finger Death Punch, Sevendust und Of Mice & Men auf Tour. Auch auf Festivals waren sie zu sehen, darunter die Vans Warped Tour und das größte Rockfestival der USA, Rock On The Range. Derzeit befindet sich die Band als Special Guest von Norma Jean und Greyhaven auf US-Tournee.

