Fire From The Gods: veröffentlichen neuen Song „World So Cold“ vom kommenden neuen Album „Soul Revolution“

Fire From The Gods haben den Song World So Cold veröffentlicht und geben damit einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf ihr neues Album Soul Revolution, das am 28. Oktober über Better Noise Music erscheinen wird. Leadsänger AJ Channer singt in World So Cold über Durchhaltevermögen: „Watch as my spirit comes alive, The strength inside won’t be denied, From the darkness I rise, I know I will survive“.

Soul Revolution vereint inspirierende, aggressive und emotionale Themen in einem zusammenhängenden Werk. Soul Revolution kann man ab sofort überall vorbestellen. Das offizielle Musikvideo zu World So Cold gibt es hier zu sehen:

AJ Channer reflektiert: “Part of our message is “innerstrength” against any and everything. I’ve been through some real shit and I know people that listen to our band can relate. Despite the hard times, you have to keep your head up. Learn to live in a world so cold.”

Soul Revolution wurde von Erik Ron (Godsmack, Motionless In White, Panic! At The Disco) produziert und gemixt. Fire From The Gods sind im Herbst mit Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth und The Hu auf US-Tour unterwegs und stellen dort erstmals ihr neues Album live vor. Tickets und weitere Informationen gibt es auf ihrer Homepage: https://www.firefromthegods.com/

Soul Revolution Tracklist:

1. Soul Revolution

2. SOS

3. I N I

4. Thousand Lifetimes

5. Double Edged Sword

6. Love Is Dangerous

7. World So Cold

8. Be Free

9. The Message

10. 8 Billion Rats

11. Rapture (Fool Dem)

12. Collapse

