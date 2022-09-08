For The Fallen Dreams: veröffentlichen Single / Video ‚RE-Animate‘

Heute veröffentlichen For The Fallen Dreams ihre dritte Single via Arising Empire, RE-Animate!

Produziert von Jonathan Dolese in den Konkrete Studios (Cane Hill).

„RE-Animate was a blast writing with the team. At first listen it’s obviously one of the heavier tracks of the 3 we’ve released but I tried to give the chorus a 90’s grunge feel in the vein of a heavier Soundgarden track. Experimenting with all types of writing and vocal styles gave us the freedom to try whatever fit the song best and RE-Animate is undoubtedly one of our personal favorites.“ – Chad Ruhlig (Vocals)

Weitere Infos zur Band könnt ihr hier nachlesen: