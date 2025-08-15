Friendship Commanders: veröffentlichen Video-Single „X“ und Single „Midheaven“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Bear“

Das amerikanische Heavy-Duo Friendship Commanders hat das neue Musikvideo zu X veröffentlicht, das Teil einer zweigeteilten Vorab-Single ist, zusammen mit dem Audiotrack Midheaven. Beide Stücke stammen von ihrem kommenden Album Bear, das am 10. Oktober 2025 über Magnetic Eye Records erscheinen wird. Seht euch das Video zu X hier an:

Buick Audra schrieb X im Juni 2024, nur wenige Wochen nach dem Tod ihres Freundes und Mitarbeiters Steve Albini. „I was grieving, but I was also watching a generation grieve in ways that I’d observed my whole life – stoically, strongly, sentimentally, and somewhat individually“, erklärt die Gitarristin, Sängerin und Songwriterin. „This song is a loving send-up to that lost generation. We wanted the track and visuals to honor some of the artists who raised us creatively, including Steve. The camera I’m holding in the second verse was his. Very moving to have and include it here. He was a young Boomer, but the absolute King of Gen X – missed and loved.“

Audra fährt fort: „Midheaven goes wider; it gets into this idea of being born under a certain set of stars, and whether or not that has anything to do with who we are. As a person who feels like a lifelong misfit with a nature I can’t seem to change, I’m curious about where that starts. Is it written from the start? I’m willing to believe anything at this point. Some days, it’s tempting to blame it all on the sky.“

Hört euch Midheaven hier an.

Mehr Informationen zu Friendship Commanders und ihrem kommenden Album Bear findet ihr hier:

Friendship Commanders online:

www.facebook.com/friendshipcommanders

www.instagram.com/friendshipcommanders