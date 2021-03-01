From Sorrow To Serenity: veröffentlichen neue Single „Red Mist“

Die schottische Metalcore Band From Sorrow To Serenity veröffentlicht mit Red Mist eine neue Single, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo. Red Mist ist die zweite Single aus der kommenden EP Trifecta, welche am 23. April 2021 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

„Unlike previous releases, Red Mist started as a song title before we wrote any instrumentation or lyrics for it,“ erzählt Gitarrist Steven Jones. Steven ergänzt: „Based on the title alone, we knew the song had to be our heaviest yet. Something sporadic and intense which ebbs and flows, and we ended up with a song that almost mimics each emotional phase when ’seeing red‘ – culminating in a fit of rage. It was a new challenge for us and in the end, we couldn’t be happier with the final result. The song also includes a full orchestral accompaniment throughout its duration and is the most we’ve experimented with synth. With Red Mist we were keen to expand on the sound we had already created for ourselves, and I believe we’ve achieved that.“

Seht das Video hier:

Quelle: Long Branch Records