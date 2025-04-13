Gaahls Wyrd: veröffentlichen neue Single „Time And Timeless Timeline“

Gaahls Wyrd präsentieren mit Time And Timeless Timeline einen klaren und direkten Track, der dennoch geheimnisvoll bleibt. Mit einer Laufzeit von etwas über drei Minuten bricht dieser prägnante Song mit den oft ausufernden Strukturen, die man im esoterischen Metal findet. Stattdessen vermittelt er seine Botschaft mit Präzision, Feuer und Klarheit, untermalt von einem kraftvollen Groove, mutiger 80er-Jahre-Produktion und einem fast rituellen Rhythmus.

Angetrieben von Ole „Lust Kilman“ Walaunets scharfen Riffs und schwebenden Melodien, sowie gestützt durch Gaahls eindringlichen Gesang, erforscht der Song die Dissonanz von Wahrnehmung und Erinnerung. Es handelt sich um eine Meditation über zeitliche Dislokation – einen Zustand, in dem die Chronologie zusammenbricht und das Unterbewusstsein an die Oberfläche tritt.

Der Track verkörpert das Wesen von Braiding The Stories – einem Album, das in Traumzustände, fließende Emotionen und den Raum „hinter dem Schleier“ eintaucht. Time And Timeless Timeline befindet sich zwischen den Welten: Ritual und Rock, Struktur und Geist, Zeit und Zeitlosigkeit.

Das begleitende Musikvideo, das im Solslottet Studio in Bergen, Norwegen, gedreht wurde, bietet einen intimen Einblick in Gaahls Wyrd in ihrer elementarsten Form – sie kanalisieren die metaphysische Energie des Tracks durch eine pure, reduzierte Darbietung.

Die norwegische Grammy-prämierte Band Gaahls Wyrd veröffentlicht ihr neues Album Braiding The Stories, das am 6. Juni über Season Of Mist veröffentlicht.

„I call it the White Lodge“, sagt Gaahl und bezieht sich auf die Besonderheit von Braiding The Stories. „Maybe I’ll call it the Bright Lodge. I wanted to put focus on where I think Ole is most comfortable music-wise. There’s more things he’s connected to on this album than before. So, I jumped over the more black metal tracks, as I felt they didn’t belong to this process. For example, when we sat down in the studio, we wanted a specific energy. That energy is a ‘80s and ‘90s thing. Almost gothic rock, but it’s more about the sound than the style. It’s an aesthetic for sure. If I may, everyone should pay close attention to Ole’s fantastic solos. They’re pieces of music [inside the songs].”

Braiding The Stories schreit jedoch nicht nach Retro. Wie bei den vorherigen Veröffentlichungen GastiR – Ghosts Invited (2019) und The Humming Mountain ist es auch nicht leicht zu fassen. Von der ungebändigten Dissonanz von And The Now, dem ersten Track aus Gaahls Grimoire, über die treibenden Klänge von Flowing Starlight bis hin zu dem schwer metallischen And The Now und der schmerzlichen Nostalgie des Titeltracks, verfolgt Gaahls Wyrd geschickt ihre Einflüsse und sorgt gleichzeitig dafür, dass ihre unorthodoxen Fingerabdrücke und abenteuerliche Denkweise unberührt bleiben. Verstärkt durch herausragende Musikalität und Gaahls Vorliebe für eine Peter Gabriel-ähnliche Bühnenpräsenz ist Braiding The Stories weder Black Metal noch Death Metal oder irgendeine andere Metal-Subkategorie.

„Musically, it’s unique„, sagt Gaahl. „It’s not necessarily connected to GastiR and The Humming Mountain. Those albums are connected to very earthly elements, the natural flow of things. This album is another dimension—behind the veil, if you will. I remember I wanted to release And The Now as the first single, but there’s probably too much information to be the first track out. Throughout this album, I use a lot of different voices, and I’ve thought a lot about how all these different characters fit [into the music]. So, I wanted the listener to fall into the album, not be distracted, and I think I’ve accomplished that. It’s cinematic.“

Während die meisten Künstler die Pandemie verabscheuten, liebte Gaahl sie. Nicht wegen ihrer Zerstörungskraft, sondern wegen der kreativen Möglichkeiten, die sie bot. Die Isolation war kreativ belebend. Ohne das Dröhnen der Musikindustrie und all ihrer fordernden Mechanismen konnte Gaahl seine tiefgründigen Metalkompositionen ungestört entwickeln. Tatsächlich wurde viel Bedeutung und Zweck in den Prozess eingebracht, der Braiding The Stories antrieb. Die letzten Worte (über den Schlaf), die Gaahl auf The Humming Mountain äußerte, sind in die ersten Worte (über Träume) von The Dream übergegangen.

„I always work with the subconscious“, sagt Gaahl. „And dreams are where we are at the most aware of our subconsciousness, I think. In a way, Braiding The Stories is a continuation [of The Sleep] but told from a different perspective. So, to simplify, Braiding The Stories deals with dreams. Not specific dreams, though. The transitions of dreams, emotions flowing from one to another without pause. Everything I do tends to end up with a melancholic flow and feel without it necessarily being an idea–it just happens, really–but I avoided that this time around. It’s less physical. I referred to the White Lodge before. This time around, I feel I visited the White Lodge not the Black Lodge.“

Für die Produktion kehrte die Gruppe ins Solslottet Studio in Bergen, Norwegen zurück, um gemeinsam mit dem erfahrenen Iver Sandøy (Enslaved, Wardruna) zu produzieren. Dort nahmen sie Time And Timeless Timeline, And The Now und den Titeltrack sowie die drei lebhaften Interludes The Dream, Voices In My Head und Through The Veil auf und perfektionierten sie. Obwohl Braiding The Stories nicht auf einmal aufgenommen wurde, ist es audiovisuell atemberaubend. Sandøy mischte und masterte ebenfalls die Sessions.

„Me and Iver have been working together on several albums“, sagt Gaahl. „He’s an important part of Gaahls Wyrd. He’s used to my way of working. Sometimes, I can be quite frustrating to work with. If my mind isn’t feeding me inspiration, I won’t get anything done. In that way, I’m very comfortable working with Iver. I need to spar conceptual ideas with someone, and Iver’s very good at that. I don’t annoy the rest of the band with these things. Iver and I have a lot of discussions, and the ideas naturally grow from there. This time around, it was very easy.“

Das auffällige Cover-Artwork des visuellen Künstlers Øivind Myksvoll (Wardruna, Trelldom) ist ebenso geheimnisvoll und fesselnd wie seine Arbeit für The Humming Mountain. Für Gaahls Wyrd sind Musik, Texte, Konzept und Kunst synonym. Sie sind darauf ausgelegt, in ihrer Gesamtheit und im Einklang erlebt zu werden. Braiding The Stories ist kein offensichtliches Hörerlebnis, zieht den Zuhörer jedoch sanft (und manchmal manisch) an. Das Gefühl der Reise vom Eröffnungstrack The Dream bis zum abschließenden epischen Flowing Starlight ist unvergleichlich.

Gaahls Wyrd Besetzung:

Kristian Espedal „Gaahl“ – Gesang

Ole Walaunet „Lust Kilman“ – Gitarren

Andreas Salbu „Nekroman“ – Bass

Kevin Kvåle „Spektre“ – Schlagzeug

