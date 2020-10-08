Get Dead: neues Album „Dancing With The Curse“ im Stream

Get Dead werden diesen Freitag ihr neues Studioalbum Dancing With The Curse via Fat Wreck veröffentlichen. Das Album kann aber bereits jetzt vorab in voller Länge HIER gestreamt werden.

Für die Produktion der zwölf Tracks zeigten sich die D-Composers, bestehend aus Fat Mike, Yotam Ben Horin, Johnny Carey und Baz Barett sowie Chris Dugan verantwortlich. Fat Mike sagt folgendes zu der Zusammenarbeit mit Get Dead:

„Producing Get Dead is like parenting a teenager. I set them up with a nice dinner, we sing songs around the piano and they sneak out after curfew to shoot PCP and fight walls with spray cans and fists. Somehow they make it home before school starts, but they’re bleeding from every orifice. I thought Glitch represented this.“

Dancing With The Curse folgt auf das 2016er Album Honesty Lives Elsewhere.

Aktuelle Musikvideos:

Glitch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbTqsvVZaBo&feature=youtu.be

Disruption: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gR4VM1mYFKo&feature=youtu.be

Pepperspray: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu8cn8OlUak&feature=youtu.be

Dancing With The Curse Tracklist:

1. Disruption

2. Nickel Plated

3. Fire Sale

4. Stickup

5. Glitch

6. Confrontation

7. Hard Times

8. 8 Track

9. Green’s Girl

10. Pepperspray

11. Confidence Game

12. Take It

http://www.getdeadmusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/getdeadband/