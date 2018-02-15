Das süddeutsche Death/Black-Kommando Goath wird am 16. März sein neues Album Luciferian Goath Ritual via Van Rec. veröffentlichen sowie in Kürze diverse Liveshows spielen.
Hier die Dates:
Goath & II (Fear the Black Death! Minitour)
09.-10.02.2018 A Sinister Purpose Festival
Leipzig, UT Connewitz with: Degial, Venenum, II, Orae, Werian, Abyssous, Purgatory, Evil Warriors, Slægt, Malokarpatan, Maggot Heart
17.02.2018 Chaos Blast Meeting
München, Hansa39 Feierwerk with: Antropomorphia, Graveyard, Arroganz, Obscure Infinity, Nekrovault
10.03.2018 Hellfest Meissen
Meissen with Bodyfarm, Dysangelium, Musical Massacre
17.03.2018 Franconian Metal Party
Nürnberg, Z-Bau with: Wound, The Negative Bias
Summoning Morbid Goats european tour with Morbid Panzer & Prison Of Mirrors
20.04.2018 – 05.05.2018
27.-28.07.2018 Masters Of The Unicorn Festival
Burgwald/Ernsthausen, Vogelwiese with: Graveyard Ghoul, Gruesome, Implore, Deathrite, Revel In Flesh, Sabiendas, Abomination, Demonbreed, more
17.11.2018 Piece Of Loin Festival
Reutlingen, Kulturschock Zelle with: Asphyx, Casket, Organism, Torment Of Souls, Mass Casualty Incident, Deadfreight of Soul