Das süddeutsche Death/Black-Kommando Goath wird am 16. März sein neues Album Luciferian Goath Ritual via Van Rec. veröffentlichen sowie in Kürze diverse Liveshows spielen.

Hier die Dates:

Goath & II (Fear the Black Death! Minitour)

17.03.2018 Franconian Metal Party

Nürnberg, Z-Bau with: Wound, The Negative Bias

Summoning Morbid Goats european tour with Morbid Panzer & Prison Of Mirrors

20.04.2018 – 05.05.2018

27.-28.07.2018 Masters Of The Unicorn Festival

Burgwald/Ernsthausen, Vogelwiese with: Graveyard Ghoul, Gruesome, Implore, Deathrite, Revel In Flesh, Sabiendas, Abomination, Demonbreed, more

17.11.2018 Piece Of Loin Festival

Reutlingen, Kulturschock Zelle with: Asphyx, Casket, Organism, Torment Of Souls, Mass Casualty Incident, Deadfreight of Soul