Gold gehören definitiv zu den exquisitesten Entdeckungen der letzten Jahre und werden mit ihrem vierten Album Why Aren?t You Laughing? ihren Siegeszug in die Herzen der Fans anspruchsvoller Musik noch forcieren.

Die erste Single-Auskopplung He Is Not gibt es, samt Video, bei den Kollegen vom britischen Kerrang Magazin: https://www.kerrang.com/the-news/exclusive-gold-video-premiere

Gold auf Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6R7ywG15i0De9AD45UxwMc



Hier könnt ihr Why Aren’t You Laughing? vorbestellen:

EU Store: https://artoffact.aisamerch.de/navi.php?qs=GOLD&search= Die komplette Tracklist von Why Aren’t You Laughing?:

1. He Is Not

2. Things I Wish I Never Knew

3. Why Aren’t You Laughing?

4. Please Tell Me You’re Not The Future

5. Taken By Storm

6. Wide-Eyed

7. Lack Of Skill

8. Truly, Truly Disappointed

9. Killing At Least 13

10. Mounting Into Bitterness

11. Till Death Do Us Part



