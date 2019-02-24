Norwegens feinster Rock-Export Pristine hat ein Video veröffentlicht, in dem die Band über das Songwriting zum ungeduldig erwarteten neuen Album Road Back To Ruin spricht. Seht das Video hier:

Seht hier außerdem die erste Single, Sinnerman:

Album trailer #1:

Sängerin und Hauptsongwriter Heidi Solheim dazu: “We are very excited about releasing the first single from our upcoming album Road Back To Ruin! The song Sinnerman is the first track on the album and we wanted to have a different approach on this video than on our previous releases. Our video producer from Amodei Visual came up with a story filmed in a POV (point of view) perspective and we absolutely loved it! A fun idea and an unusual video for a rock band. The count down to the release date on April the 19th has begun!”

Road Back To Ruin wird am 19. April über Nuclear Blast erscheinen und ist ab sofort als Stream/Download, CD oder Vinyl (schwarz, blau) vorbestellbar: http://nblast.de/PristineRoadBackToRuin

Kommentare

Kommentare