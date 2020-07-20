Gone Is Gone: veröffentlichen ihren neuen Song „Everything Is Wonderfall“

Tony Hajjar (At The Drive-In) zum neuen Song:

„As the world was locking down and musicians were figuring out a new normal, we were fortunately and unfortunately doing what this band has always had to do to continue creating. This song was started with a jam and then cut up and edited to be fitting to a new sound that we are trying out. We want our songs to be able to fit in a band format or switch into an electronic based format that can live on its own as a second arm of the bands sound. Looking forward to everybody hearing the rest of the songs.“

“We didn’t think about the logistics. We just cared about getting like-minded people working on something to see through our vision.”

Gone Is Gone begannen vor ein paar Jahren als ein Projekt Filmmusik zu produzieren. Der Film Trailer Komponist Mike Zarin und Drummer Tony Hajjar (At The Drive-In) produzierten so Filmmusik für Zarin´s Firma Sencit, die in der Szene großes Lob erntete. Zarin sagt folgendes zum Projekt: “We started just writing, and we expanded the style—within some sort of sub-genre—and we had this one particular song that people kept using. Then they started asking us for more like this song. And we were like, ‘We think we stumbled onto a sound here.’

Next move? “Let’s start a band.”

Im nächsten Schritt holte Hajjar seinen Freund, den Gitarristen Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age, A Perfect Circle, Failure, Sweethead…) in die Band. Zarin: “We played him the music we’d been doing. ‘We want to start a band like this,’ we told him. ‘Let’s do this.’” “And he’s like, ‘Cool, man, that sounds awesome.’”

Bassist und Sänger Troy Sanders (Mastadon) war ohne lange Überlegungen an Bord, wie Zarin sagt: “He was on board right away. I was standing in line at the DMV in Atlanta and my phone rings, and it’s one of my musical heroes, Troy Van Leeuwen. That was a phone call that just threw a giant rainbow into the miserable DMV environment where I was standing. It was almost like the stars aligned to make this band happen.”

Mit ihrer ersten EP machten Gone Is Gone direkt auf sich aufmerksam. Der Opener Violescent zeigte direkt, wo es langgeht. Gone Is Gone setzten auch weiterhin ihre filmische Kreativität ein, die die Band zu ihrem einzigartigen Sound verhalf. Spätestens nach ihrem ersten Album Echolocation (2017), erreichte die Starbesetzung endgültig die Musikpresse, die Gone Is Gone nicht selten als „Supergroup“ bezeichnete.

“We knew this would come up, but we wanted to move the focus to the music and not the members,” says Hajjar. “We understand. It’s a catchphrase, it’s a buzzword. Buzzwords are inevitable. And if it’s something we control, we would never call ourselves that. We’re musical friends with an artistic vision and commonality. Are we supergroup? No. Do we see ourselves as better or more important than other groups? Hell no,” Zarin adds.

Wie würden Gone Is Gone die Musik, die sie machen, definieren? Gibt es eine Kategorie, in der sie sich wohlfühlen, einen Platz, der für sie funktioniert? Wahrscheinlich nicht.

Die Wurzeln von Gone Is Gone sind so einzigartig, dass man sie nur schwer mit anderen Bands vergleichen kann. Das Zusammenspiel aus Musik und Film verhelfen den Sound der Band zu etwas, das schwer ein zweites Mal zu finden ist.

“We’re not beholden to record/tour/record/tour,” says Zarin. “For us it’s write/record/experiment/write/record/experiment. We’re laying the groundwork to do different things. Whether it’s scoring a film, or just creating a tool kit for a filmmaker to use within their film, or an interactive experience. There are a lot of music artists that work with visual artists in a gallery space where they have audio and visuals connected. And we want to bring that to what Gone Is Gone has done.”

To Hajjar, “Gone Is Gone lies in the band’s root and its flexibility to change. The band and the music should always be fluid. The bands goals are to work in any genre with any musicial tools that satisfy the intended goal of the songs.”

Die neuen EPs wurden in den Bedrock Studios in Los Angeles aufgenommen. Anders als sie gewohnt sind, wollten sie neue Wege ausprobieren und entscheiden sich modulare Synthesizer, eine Gitarre und jede Menge Effekt für die neuen Aufnahmen zu verwenden. Das Ziel war es, interessante Sounds und Vibes zu kreieren. Nach einigen Aufnahmetagen entschied sich die Band Schlagzeug und Amp´s mit einzubeziehen. Der erste Song, der dabei entstand, war Phantom Limb.

Im Gegensatz zu Echolocation sollten die neuen Songs weg vom klassischen Format. Ein paar der Songs haben ein klassisches Pop-Arrangement und wiederrum andere eine akustische Instrumentierung. Das Endziel war es, Lieder zu schaffen, die von allen vier oder von einem in einem elektronischen Format gespielt werden können.

