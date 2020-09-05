Gone Is Gone: veröffentlichen ihren neuen Song „Sometimes I Feel“

Die Band sagt folgendes zum neuen Song: „Sometimes I Feel started as a collaboration under quarantine, using the limited tools we had. What started with phone tag, turned into the creation of sounds using samples of voicemail bits, which turned into a visceral collaboration for all of us to subconsciously express our psyche under lockdown. It’s an odd turn for us as a band that reflects an odd turn for us as a society. You’re in a blissful dream filled with love and light. You search for the words to express this feeling but everything comes out jumbled and upside down. But that doesn’t matter. The feeling you’re experiencing is real enough to believe. You hear a voice repeating the word “Happiness”. This voice is joined by a chorus of angels and every time they repeat it, the sound becomes more intense into deafening screams. As you slowly awake you realize these screams are your own. The veil of this dream unravels and dissipates to reveal the awful world that is the “Now” as it’s crumbling around your bed.“ Troy Van Leeuwen

Gone Is Gone begann vor ein paar Jahren als ein Projekt Filmmusik zu produzieren. Der Film Trailer Komponist Mike Zarin und Drummer Tony Hajjar (At The Drive-In) produzierten so Filmmusik für Zarin´s Firma Sencit, die in der Szene großes Lob erntete. Zarin sagt folgendes zum Projekt: “We started just writing,” recalls Zarin. “And we expanded the style—within some sort of sub-genre—and we had this one particular song that people kept using. Then they started asking us for more like this song. And we were like, ‘We think we stumbled onto a sound here.’Next move? “Let’s start a band.”

Im nächsten Schritt holte Hajjar seinen Freund, den Gitarristen Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age, A Perfect Circle, Failure, Sweethead…) in die Band. Zarin: “We played him the music we’d been doing,” sagt Zarin. “‘We want to start a band like this,’ we told him. ‘Let’s do this.’” “And he’s like, ‘Cool, man, that sounds awesome.’”