Die Classic Rocker Graveyard haben sich in die Park Studios in Stockholm begeben, um ihr bislang noch unbetiteltes neues Studioalbum einzuspielen, das im späten Frühjahr/frühen Sommer 2018 erscheinen soll. Das Album wird von Chips Kiesbye (The Hellacopters, Michael Monroe, The Nomads) produziert, als Engineer fungiert Stefan Boman (Burt Bacharach, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard & Kent, um nur einige wenige zu nennen).

Nach einer Woche Aufnahmen, teilt die Band die folgenden Weisheiten über das kommende Album und den Fortschritt daran mit: “It’s great to be back in the studio and laying down the basic tracks have been nothing but sheer joy. This time around we’ve got more than enough songs to fill up an album and as always the really fun and thrilling part will be to see how the recording will treat each song from rehearsals to finished mix. With that said the obvious goal is to continue our walk down Graveyard’s left hand album path with yet another album filled with all killers and no fillers. We’re up for a promising start here in the studio and we can’t wait to let all of you be the judge of how you think we did. All for now back to recording.”

