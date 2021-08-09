Gwendydd: Tag 5 des Tourtagebuchs ist online!

Auch am fünften Tag begleiten wir die Band Gwendydd. Heute berichten sie von ihrem ersten Konzert außerhalb von Bulgarien.

Wie die Band kommentiert:“First show ever in Belgium! First show ever outside of Bulgaria! You’ll see our excitement, our nervousness and how we get ready for a show!

It was an AMAZING day! Amazing experience! We took a photo with April Art! Played for the first time outside of Bulgaria! We can’t really express how excited and thankful we feel! Of course, we are „problemdydd“ as we love to joke about it. Sonya’s straplock broke… But nevertheless, it was breath-taking! Diest, you’re next guys! Get ready! “