Die Fährischen Doom Metaller Hamferð haben soeben sechs Dates in Deutschland, Belgien und den Niederlanden angekündigt, um weiter ihr aktuelles Album ‚Támsins likam‚ zu promoten, welches im Januar veröffentlicht wurde und großartige Reaktionen eingefahren hat. Zumindest bei den ersten drei Shows werden außerdem die schwedischen Okkultdoomer von Egonaut mit dabei sein.

Die Band kommentiert das Ganze wie folgt: „We are very much looking forward to coming back to Germany and The Netherlands after our successful tour earlier this year. It’s also going to be special to get to play our first show in Belgium for seven years. Joining us on the first half of the tour will be the excellent Egonaut, who will help us create a very special doom ceremony. This is not to be missed.“

Hamferð live:

02.10.2018 DE – Stuttgart, Club Zentral (w. Egonaut)

03.10.2018 DE – Leipzig, Hellraiser (w. Egonaut)

04.10.2018 DE – Hamburg, Bambi Galore (w. Egonaut)

05.10.2018 DE – Paderborn, Metal Inferno Festival

06.10.2018 BE – Saint Georges, From Dusk til Doom 4

07.10.2018 NL – Tilburg, Little Devil

„Támsins likam“ erschien in diesem Januar über Metal Blade Records. Auszüge und Videoclips dazu findet ihr auf: metalblade.com/hamferd

HAMFERD is:

Jón Aldará – Vocals

John Egholm – Guitar

Theodor Kapnas – Guitar

Ísak Petersen – Bass

Esmar Joensen – Keyboards

Remi Johannesen – Drums



