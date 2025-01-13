Harakiri For The Sky: veröffentlichen neue Single „Keep Me Longing“

Die österreichischen Post-Black-Metaller Harakiri For The Sky präsentieren ihr intensives Musikvideo zur neuen Single Keep Me Longing, das ihre charakteristische Mischung aus roher Emotion und verträumten Klanglandschaften perfekt einfängt. Das Video, das von Tim Hanke-Zilles inszeniert wurde, feierte vergangenen Donnerstag auf YouTube Premiere:

„With our latest video for the song Keep Me Longing we wanted to write a storyline that plays with two heavy contrasts: Two protagonists, which handle the feeling of loss and despair in two completely oppositional ways. One tries to get rid of his negative feelings by autoaggression in loneliness and the other one finds distraction in the vastness of the city and destructive behaviour. And I think that’s also what life is about: Antagonism and contrasts and how you handle them“, kommentiert die Band.

Außerdem haben Harakiri For The Sky soeben eine komplette Europatournee angekündigt – die Tickets sind bereits im Vorverkauf und die Daten zu allen bestätigten Shows findet ihr hier:

Release-Shows für Scorched Earth

24.01.25 Hamburg – Kultur Palast

25.01.25 Burglengenfeld – VAZ

26.01.25 Lindau – Club Vaudeville

Harakiri For The Sky – Tourdaten 2025

02.04. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

03.04. AT Vienna – WUK

04.04. DE Munich – Backstage

05.04. PL Warsaw – Hybrydy

06.04. CZ Prague – Futurum Bar

07.04. DE Leipzig – UT Connewitz

08.04. DE Berlin – Lido

09.04. DK Copenhagen – Lille Vega

10.04. DK Esjberg – Tobakken

11.04. DE Herford – Kulturwerk

12.04. DE Weiher – Music Hall

13.04. DE Cologne – Kantine

14.04. NL Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg

15.04. DE Neunkirchen – Gebläsehalle

16.04. FR Paris – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

17.04. NL Zwolle – Hedon

18.04. BE Bruges – Cactus Club

19.04. CH Aarau – Kiff

20.04. CH Geneva – L’Usine



Tickets: https://linktr.ee/harakiriforthesky

Pre-Order Scorched Earth here: https://shop.aoprecords.de/

