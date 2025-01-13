Harakiri For The Sky: veröffentlichen neue Single „Keep Me Longing“

Die österreichischen Post-Black-Metaller Harakiri For The Sky präsentieren ihr intensives Musikvideo zur neuen Single Keep Me Longing, das ihre charakteristische Mischung aus roher Emotion und verträumten Klanglandschaften perfekt einfängt. Das Video, das von Tim Hanke-Zilles inszeniert wurde, feierte vergangenen Donnerstag auf YouTube Premiere:
„With our latest video for the song Keep Me Longing we wanted to write a storyline that plays with two heavy contrasts: Two protagonists, which handle the feeling of loss and despair in two completely oppositional ways. One tries to get rid of his negative feelings by autoaggression in loneliness and the other one finds distraction in the vastness of the city and destructive behaviour. And I think that’s also what life is about: Antagonism and contrasts and how you handle them“, kommentiert die Band.
Außerdem haben Harakiri For The Sky soeben eine komplette Europatournee angekündigt – die Tickets sind bereits im Vorverkauf und die Daten zu allen bestätigten Shows findet ihr hier:
Release-Shows für Scorched Earth
24.01.25 Hamburg – Kultur Palast
25.01.25 Burglengenfeld – VAZ
26.01.25 Lindau – Club Vaudeville
Harakiri For The Sky – Tourdaten 2025
02.04. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
03.04. AT Vienna – WUK
04.04. DE Munich – Backstage
05.04. PL Warsaw – Hybrydy
06.04. CZ Prague – Futurum Bar
07.04. DE Leipzig – UT Connewitz
08.04. DE Berlin – Lido
09.04. DK Copenhagen – Lille Vega
10.04. DK Esjberg – Tobakken
11.04. DE Herford – Kulturwerk
12.04. DE Weiher – Music Hall
13.04. DE Cologne – Kantine
14.04. NL Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg
15.04. DE Neunkirchen – Gebläsehalle
16.04. FR Paris – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
17.04. NL Zwolle – Hedon
18.04. BE Bruges – Cactus Club
19.04. CH Aarau – Kiff
20.04. CH Geneva – L’Usine
Tickets: https://linktr.ee/harakiriforthesky
Pre-Order Scorched Earth here: https://shop.aoprecords.de/
Harakiri For The Sky – online:
www.facebook.com/harakiriforthesky
www.instagram.com/harakiriforthesky_official
https://linktr.ee/harakiriforthesky