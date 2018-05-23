Diesen Juni werden Harm’s Way zurück auf die Straße kehren, um die Posthuman Pacific Northwest Tour fortzusetzen, bei welcher Soft Kill als special guests mit dabei sind, bevor sie danach auf die Vans Warped Tour mit Every Time I Die, Hatebreed, und vielen weiteren Bands aufspringen. Ihre einnehmende Liveshow könnt ihr jetzt auch im neuen Videoclip Last Man (gefilmt im Subterranean in Chicago, IL) bewundern.
Posthuman Pacific Northwest Tour dates
w/ Soft Kill
June 14 – Spokane, WA – The Pin
June 15 – Seattle, WA – Highline
June 16 – Vancouver, BC – The Astoria *
June 17 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
*=no Soft Kill
Vans Warped Tour dates
June 21 – Pomona, CA – Pomona Fairplex
June 22 – San Diego, CA – Sdccu Stadium Lot
June 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
June 24 – Ventura, CA – Ventura County Fairgrounds
June 28 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavillion
June 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
June 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre
July 1 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Conter
July 3 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 5 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 6 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
July 7 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
July 8 – Houston, TX – NGR Park – Main Street Lot
July 10 – Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Fairgrounds
July 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
July 16 – Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion
July 17 – Toronto, ON – The Flats at Budweiser Stage
July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 20 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 22 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park
July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Posthuman kann man sich nach wie vor hier anhören und kaufen.
Harm’s Way Line-Up:
Chris Mills – Drums
Bo Lueders – Guitar
James Pligge – Vocals
Casey Soyk – Bass
Nick Gauthier – Guitar
https://www.harmsway13.com
https://www.facebook.com/harmsxway
https://twitter.com/harmsxway