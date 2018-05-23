Diesen Juni werden Harm’s Way zurück auf die Straße kehren, um die Posthuman Pacific Northwest Tour fortzusetzen, bei welcher Soft Kill als special guests mit dabei sind, bevor sie danach auf die Vans Warped Tour mit Every Time I Die, Hatebreed, und vielen weiteren Bands aufspringen. Ihre einnehmende Liveshow könnt ihr jetzt auch im neuen Videoclip Last Man (gefilmt im Subterranean in Chicago, IL) bewundern.

Posthuman Pacific Northwest Tour dates

w/ Soft Kill

June 14 – Spokane, WA – The Pin

June 15 – Seattle, WA – Highline

June 16 – Vancouver, BC – The Astoria *

June 17 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

*=no Soft Kill

Vans Warped Tour dates

June 21 – Pomona, CA – Pomona Fairplex

June 22 – San Diego, CA – Sdccu Stadium Lot

June 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

June 24 – Ventura, CA – Ventura County Fairgrounds

June 28 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavillion

June 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

June 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre

July 1 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Conter

July 3 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 5 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 6 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

July 7 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

July 8 – Houston, TX – NGR Park – Main Street Lot

July 10 – Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Fairgrounds

July 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 16 – Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion

July 17 – Toronto, ON – The Flats at Budweiser Stage

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 20 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 22 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park

July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Posthuman kann man sich nach wie vor hier anhören und kaufen.

Harm’s Way Line-Up:

Chris Mills – Drums

Bo Lueders – Guitar

James Pligge – Vocals

Casey Soyk – Bass

Nick Gauthier – Guitar

https://www.harmsway13.com

https://www.facebook.com/harmsxway

https://twitter.com/harmsxway

