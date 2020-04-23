Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 9: High Spirits (USA) & Yxxan (S) neu bestätigt

Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 9

Freitag, 5. März 2021, und Samstag, 6. März 2021

Markthalle, Hamburg – Germany

Einlass jeweils: 14.00

Tickets: 65 Euro plus Gebühren

Neu im Billing:

High Spirits (USA)

In unserer schönen Hansestadt sind direkt in Nähe der Markthalle die modernsten Seismographen Europas stationiert, die auf das Hundertstel genau die Lautstärke unseres Publikums errechnen. Die Alltime-Pole-Position halten unsere Freunde von High Spirits seit einigen Jahren, und da Chris Black ohnehin zum festen Inventar unseres Festivals zählt, ein neues und in jeder Hinsicht grandioses HS-Album unter dem programmatischen Titel Hard To Stop ansteht, wir Metalfans positive Songs voller Euphorie und Lebenslust ganz gut gebrauchen können und die Band ohnehin letztes Mal einen Koffer nebst Zahnbürsten in Hamburg zurückgelassen hat, funken wir rüber nach Chicago: Welcome back and thank you for being our friends!



www.facebook.com/highenergyrock

Yxxan (S)

Als Satanic Fortification Overbalance, das mittlerweile zweite Demo-Tape einer blutjungen Schwedin namens Morbid Aggressor, sowohl unsere Herzen und Hirne als auch die komplette benachbarte Häuserwand wegbombte, war umgehend klar: Madame gehört auf unsere Bühne! Yxxan liefern so ziemlich das Erfrischendste, was der Bestial Black Metal/War Black Metal in jüngster Zeit ausgekotzt hat, und in der Live-Version verprügelt besagte Schwedin das Drumkit, während der ehemalige Cirith Gorgor-Vokalist Satanael Skullcrusher für den verbalen Terror zuständig ist.



https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/satanic-fortification-overbalance

The Billing so far…

High Spirits (USA)

www.facebook.com/highenergyrock

Morne (USA)

www.facebook.com/mornecrust

Solstice (UK)

www.facebook.com/Solstice.Englander

Cauchemar (CAN)

www.facebook.com/cauchemarmetal

Drowned (D)

www.facebook.com/drowned.death.metal

Hadopelagyal (D)

https://hadopelagyal.bandcamp.com/releases

Yxxan (S)

https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/satanic-fortification-overbalance

Vorverkauf:

Eventim: https://www.eventim.de/artist/hell-over-hammaburg/

High Roller Records: In Kürze

Van Records: In Kürze

Iron Bonehead: In Kürze

Amor Fati: https://shop.amor-fati-productions.de/de/8419-hell-over-hammaburg-2021-ticket

Cudgel: In Kürze

Plus Plattenkiste Hamburg & Remedy Records Hamburg (beide in Kürze)

http://helloverhammaburg.blogspot.de

https://www.facebook.com/HellOverHammaburgFestival