HellandBack: unterschreiben weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records

Die US Power Metal Band HellandBack, aus Cleveland, Ohio hat einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.

Die Band, die 2016 von den Gründungsmitgliedern von Sunless Sky Robert Brandt und Harry Hillock gegründet wurde, veröffentlichte ihr Debütalbum A Thousand Years 2021 bei Pure Steel Records.

Mehr News in Kürze.

Die Band kommentiert:

„HellandBack who has quickly made a name for themselves in Cleveland Ohio over the last 3yrs opening for national acts is thrilled and excited to be a part of the Pure Steel Records Family. Getting our debut album A Thousand Years released worldwide is something we are very happy and grateful for……Thank you Andreas and Kay and everyone at Pure Steel Records.“

Line-Up:

Chris Harn (Resurrection, Painkiller) – Vocals

David Kirk (Ex-Sunless Sky) – Lead, Rhythm Guitars

Matt Schostek – Lead, Rhythm Guitars

Greg Juchum – Bass

Robert Brandt (Ex-Sunless Sky) – Drums

Links:

https://www.facebook.com/HellandBackOfficial/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZUf0Kxg7pZz3M5F5FLWGZw