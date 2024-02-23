Hideous Divinity: veröffentlichen eine intensive Hymne gegen die etablierte Ordnung „Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind“ vom kommenden Album

Unextinct, das neueste Album von Hideous Divinity, wird am 22. März über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Ihr neuester Track Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind erzählt von einer Rebellion gegen die menschliche Dominanz. Ein Protagonist, der nicht auserwählt ist und dem Verfall zusieht, strebt nach Befreiung!

Hideous Divinity sagen über den Track: „Here’s the second bite of the unextinct one. For those of you who’ve been following us for some time, you’ll recognize HD’s riffing right off the bat. On, and then there’s the ending… we love the ending. Time to weep for our loss of strength, for the lies we’ve been taught at the altar rail, for the men we’ve failed. You’ll find comfort here.“

Vorbestellen kann man Unextinct hier: https://hideousdivinity.lnk.to/Unextinct