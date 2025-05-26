Igorrr: Video/Single „Blastbeat Falafel“ mit Trey Spruance und Timba Harris erschienen

Die neueste Single von Igorrr trägt den Titel Blastbeat Falafel. Der Track stammt von dem beeindruckenden fünften Album Amen, das am 19. September über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Blastbeat Falafel hier an:

Der französische Multiinstrumentalist und Produzent Gautier Serre ist seit zwanzig Jahren unter dem Namen Igorrr aktiv, und dennoch klingt jede neue Veröffentlichung frisch und voller radikaler Vitalität. Blastbeat Falafel von Igorrr enthält Gastbeiträge von Trey Spruance (Mr. Bungle) und Timba Harris (Estradasphere, Secret Chiefs 3). Spruances Hauptband, Mr. Bungle, wird oft als kluge Vergleichsgröße für die musikalische Anarchie und die freudige Grenzüberschreitung von Igorrr herangezogen, wobei die kalifornischen Verrückten eine weitere Inspirationsquelle für den jungen Gautier darstellen. Ähnlich wie Mr. Bungle weicht Igorrr hartnäckig der Art von generischer Kategorisierung aus, in die bestimmte Medien und Fans gerne verfallen.

Zu Blastbeat Falafel sagt Gautier: „The track is an unnatural and unorthodox connection between metal and traditional oriental music. A metalhead who truly loves oriental music tried to fit in with the codes of oriental music but didn’t succeed. He tried too hard, lost his identity, and ended up in a psychiatric hospital.“

„It’s always difficult for me to know from where the inspiration comes,“ sinniert Gautier. „Music is an expression of life, and everything, even what seems the most insignificant thing, can be a source of inspiration. I would say there hasn’t been one event or one experience that has led me on a creative process, it’s more like a cumulation of everything. I love making music. My brain processes music all the time. You cannot imagine the amount of albums and concertos I create during my sleep. The challenge is more how to sort these ideas to keep the ones with the best potential, the ones that I won’t get bored of, the ones that I really Love, with a big letter L.“

