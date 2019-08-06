Illdisposed: veröffentlichen Video zu „…For The Dead“

Schaut euch hier das offizielle Video zur neuen Illdisposed Single …For The Dead an:
Es ist die zweite Single der dänischen Death Metaller und stammt vom kommenden Album Reveal Your Soul For The Dead, das am 23. August bei Massacre Records erscheint. Die erste Single, With Hate, kann man sich entweder auf YouTube oder auf diversen Streamingplattformen anhören:
Reveal Your Soul For The Dead wurde von Dan Swanö im Unisound Studio gemischt und gemastert und kommt mit 11 direkten, groovigen und melodischen Death Metal Krachern daher.
Das kommende Illdisposed Album kann man hier als CD Digipak sowie als limitierte Vinyl LP und Download vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/RYSFTD
Illdisposed
Reveal Your Soul For The Dead
1. Reveal Your Soul…
2. …For The Dead
3. With Hate
(Official Single – )
4. This Is Our Calling For The End
5. What Will I Become?
6. We Must Endure
7. To Sail You Away
8. We Are One
9. Drink It All
10. She’s Not In Our Way
11. All Is Sworn
CD Digipak • Ltd. Vinyl LP • Digital
Release: 23/08/2019 • Massacre Records
Illdisposed Live
24.08.2019 DK Næstved – Kongebryg (Næstved Metalfest)
31.08.2019 DE Büchold – Infernum Meets Porkcore Fistevil
06.09.2019 DE Rheine – Hypothalamus
07.09.2019 DE Barleben – Metal Embrace Festival
20.09.2019 DK København – Copenhagen Metal Fest
21.09.2019 DK Aarhus – Voxhall
04.10.2019 DE Lichtenfels – Stadthalle (Way Of Darkness Festival)
05.10.2019 DE Dresden – Skullcrusher (Metalfestival für krebskranke Kinder)
18.10.2019 DK Thisted – Spillestedet Thy
19.10.2019 DK Sønderborg – Sønderborghus
01.11.2019 DK Odense – Kansas City
02.11.2019 DK Køge – Tapperiet
30.11.2019 DE Aschaffenburg – JUKUZ (Hell Over Aschaffenburg)
05.12.2019 DE Berlin – Nuke Club
