Illdisposed: veröffentlichen Video zu „…For The Dead“

Schaut euch hier das offizielle Video zur neuen Illdisposed Single …For The Dead an:

Es ist die zweite Single der dänischen Death Metaller und stammt vom kommenden Album Reveal Your Soul For The Dead, das am 23. August bei Massacre Records erscheint. Die erste Single, With Hate, kann man sich entweder auf YouTube oder auf diversen Streamingplattformen anhören:

Reveal Your Soul For The Dead wurde von Dan Swanö im Unisound Studio gemischt und gemastert und kommt mit 11 direkten, groovigen und melodischen Death Metal Krachern daher.

Das kommende Illdisposed Album kann man hier als CD Digipak sowie als limitierte Vinyl LP und Download vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/RYSFTD

Illdisposed

Reveal Your Soul For The Dead

Get it here » https://lnk.to/RYSFTD

1. Reveal Your Soul…

2. …For The Dead

3. With Hate

(Official Single – )

4. This Is Our Calling For The End

5. What Will I Become?

6. We Must Endure

7. To Sail You Away

8. We Are One

9. Drink It All

10. She’s Not In Our Way

11. All Is Sworn

CD Digipak • Ltd. Vinyl LP • Digital

Release: 23/08/2019 • Massacre Records

Illdisposed Live



24.08.2019 DK Næstved – Kongebryg (Næstved Metalfest)

31.08.2019 DE Büchold – Infernum Meets Porkcore Fistevil

06.09.2019 DE Rheine – Hypothalamus

07.09.2019 DE Barleben – Metal Embrace Festival

20.09.2019 DK København – Copenhagen Metal Fest

21.09.2019 DK Aarhus – Voxhall

04.10.2019 DE Lichtenfels – Stadthalle (Way Of Darkness Festival)

05.10.2019 DE Dresden – Skullcrusher (Metalfestival für krebskranke Kinder)

18.10.2019 DK Thisted – Spillestedet Thy

19.10.2019 DK Sønderborg – Sønderborghus

01.11.2019 DK Odense – Kansas City

02.11.2019 DK Køge – Tapperiet

30.11.2019 DE Aschaffenburg – JUKUZ (Hell Over Aschaffenburg)

05.12.2019 DE Berlin – Nuke Club

http://illdisposed.dk

https://www.facebook.com/illdisposed1

https://twitter.com/illdisposedDK

https://www.instagram.com/illdisposed_official

https://spoti.fi/30LWyh1

Kommentare

Kommentare