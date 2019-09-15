Imminence: veröffentlichen Akustikversion von „Saturated Soul“ von ihrem neuen Album „Turn The Light On“

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlicht heute ihre neue Akustikversion von Saturated Soul von ihrem neusten Album Turn The Light On!
Schaut euch die neue Single Saturated Soul (Acoustic) hier an:
Buy and/or stream Saturated Soul (Acoustic) here: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/SaturatedSoulAcoustic
Kauft euch das neue Album Turn The Light On hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn
”This is the romantic, acoustic re-imagination of Saturated Soul from our latest record Turn The Light On. An homage to our love for ambient indie songs with all acoustic instruments, influenced by folk- as well as country music.” – Eddie
Imminence geht im Oktober auf große Album-Tour in Russland und auf große Europa-Tour, mit Beginn Januar 2020!
Russland Album-Tour 2019
Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. I
07.10 St. Petersburg, Mod Club
08.10 Moskau, Gorod
09.10 Voronezh, Diesel
10.10 Saratov, M.Place
11.10 Volgograd, Belaya Loshad
12.10 Rostov Da Donu, Podzemka
13.10 Krasnodar, Sgt. Pepper’s Bar
Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji
European Album-Tour 2020
Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II
15.01 DEN – Copenhagen, Beta
16.01 GER – Hamburg, Logo
17.01 GER – Munster, Sputnik Café
18.01 NED – Amsterdam, Q-Factory
19.01 ENG – London, Thousand Island
21.01 FRA – Paris, La Boule Noire
22.01 BEL – Aarschot, De Klinker Club
24.01 GER – Trier, Mergener Hof
25.01 GER – Cologne, Gebäude 9
26.01 GER – Stuttgart, Wizemann Club
27.01 SUI – Pratteln, Z7
28.01 ITA – Milan, Circolo Svolta
30.01 AUT – Vienna, Chelsea
31.01 HUN – Budapest, Dürer Kert
01.02 CZE – Prague, Storm Club
02.02 POL – Wroclaw, D.K Luksus
04.02 GER – Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz
05.02 GER – Dresden, Club Puschkin
06.02 GER – Munich, Backstage
07.02 GER – Frankfurt, Das Bett
08.02 GER – Berlin, Bi Nuu
