Imminence: veröffentlichen Akustikversion von „Saturated Soul“ von ihrem neuen Album „Turn The Light On“

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlicht heute ihre neue Akustikversion von Saturated Soul von ihrem neusten Album Turn The Light On!

Schaut euch die neue Single Saturated Soul (Acoustic) hier an:

Buy and/or stream Saturated Soul (Acoustic) here: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/SaturatedSoulAcoustic

Kauft euch das neue Album Turn The Light On hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn

”This is the romantic, acoustic re-imagination of Saturated Soul from our latest record Turn The Light On. An homage to our love for ambient indie songs with all acoustic instruments, influenced by folk- as well as country music.” – Eddie

Imminence geht im Oktober auf große Album-Tour in Russland und auf große Europa-Tour, mit Beginn Januar 2020!

Russland Album-Tour 2019

Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. I

07.10 St. Petersburg, Mod Club

08.10 Moskau, Gorod

09.10 Voronezh, Diesel

10.10 Saratov, M.Place

11.10 Volgograd, Belaya Loshad

12.10 Rostov Da Donu, Podzemka

13.10 Krasnodar, Sgt. Pepper’s Bar

Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji

European Album-Tour 2020

Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II

15.01 DEN – Copenhagen, Beta

16.01 GER – Hamburg, Logo

17.01 GER – Munster, Sputnik Café

18.01 NED – Amsterdam, Q-Factory

19.01 ENG – London, Thousand Island

21.01 FRA – Paris, La Boule Noire

22.01 BEL – Aarschot, De Klinker Club

24.01 GER – Trier, Mergener Hof

25.01 GER – Cologne, Gebäude 9

26.01 GER – Stuttgart, Wizemann Club

27.01 SUI – Pratteln, Z7

28.01 ITA – Milan, Circolo Svolta

30.01 AUT – Vienna, Chelsea

31.01 HUN – Budapest, Dürer Kert

01.02 CZE – Prague, Storm Club

02.02 POL – Wroclaw, D.K Luksus

04.02 GER – Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz

05.02 GER – Dresden, Club Puschkin

06.02 GER – Munich, Backstage

07.02 GER – Frankfurt, Das Bett

08.02 GER – Berlin, Bi Nuu

