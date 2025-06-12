Imperial Crystalline Entombment: veröffentlichen neues Album „Abominable Astral Summoning“ am 11.07.

Nachdem Imperial Crystalline Entombment 2023 mit ihrem 20 Jahre lang erwarteten zweiten Album Ancient Glacial Resurgence triumphal bestätigt haben, dass sie „…still fucking I.C.E.!“ sind, schlägt das unnachahmliche Bataillon sofort wieder zu – mit einem weiteren erschütternden Album voller mystischer Black-Metal-Wildheit.

Die dritte Offenbarung von Imperial Crystalline Entombment ist das jüngste apokalyptische Statement einer Legion, die einst wie kryogenisch in der Zeit eingefroren schien – und ihr Erbe in einem feindseligen Wirbelwind zwanghafter neuer Lobgesänge auf den uralten Anti-Gott Råvaskieth fortführt.

Auf Abominable Astral Summoning schlägt die Band kaltblütiger und barbarischer zu denn je. Das nach wie vor süchtig machende Songwriting tendiert weiter in die böse Obskurität, das perkussive Gehämmer – nun texturierter organisch – luftdicht und hypnotisch. Die beschleunigten Tremolos verstärken die epische Intensität, während das durchweg außergewöhnliche Riffing verzerrt und dynamisch variiert wird, um die bekannte Whiteout-Intensität auszugleichen.

In den Worten von I.C.E.: „I.C.E. returns for another relentless wave of arctic blizzard attacks! Ravaskieth has invoked a fifth frozen soul to be added to the ranks of the upcoming obliteration regime: Avalanche! – Mover of the glacial mountains! Together alongside Mammoth, Bleak, Blisserred and IceSickKill, they combine powers to advance the archaic imperial army of ravenous white death! Toiling deep inside hollow caverns of ice, complete with clandestine sacrifices and esoteric offerings, I.C.E. has now raised a new legion of frigid banshee phantoms and abominable behemoths that are now re-animated and ready for destruction. The blitzkrieg of freezing white death is inescapable and here once again!“

Abominable Astral Summoning – Trackliste:

1. A Call To Worship

2. Insufferable Shivers

3. Phantoms Of Ice

4. Frigid Spirits Arcane

5. White Behemoths Of Woe

6. Avalanche Apocalypse

7. Esoteric Offerings

8. The Cold Cosmic Veil

9. Cryogenic Death

10. From The Arctic Void

11. Clandestine Cavern Sacrifice

Recording, Mixing und Mastering: Ron Vento in den Nightsky Recording Studios

Artwork: Mike Hrubovcak, visualdarkness.com

Logo: Spencer Russ

Layout: Yurii Kazarian / Into The Abyss Design

Imperial Crystalline Entombment sind:

Bleak – Gitarre

Avalanche – Gitarre

Mammut – Bass

Blisserred – Schlagzeug

IceSickKill – Gesang

Imperial Crystalline Entombment online:

https://www.facebook.com/ImperialCrystallineEntombment/

https://imperialcrystallineentombment.bandcamp.com/