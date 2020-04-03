Inner Core: covern „Let It Go“ aus Disney`s „Frozen“

Auch die Lörracher Inner Core waren von Konzertabsagen in Folge des Coronavirus betroffen. Konzerte sind nun nicht mehr möglich und gemeinsames Proben ist irgendwie auch nicht mehr drin, aber nur zu Hause sitzen und Däumchen drehen, das können viele Bands auch nicht. Manche streamen älteres Konzertmaterial, wie z.B. Metallica oder Within Temptation, andere, wie Bonfire, streamen Interviews, weitere spielen Geisterkonzerte und streamen diese für ihre Fans im Netz, wie unzählige Bands in den letzten Wochen, und wiederum andere stürzen sich in die Arbeit und schreiben neue Songs. Alles ist gut und alles ist richtig, solange die Vorgaben der Länder beachtet werden. Auch die Lörracher Symphonic Metaller Inner Core können die Füße nicht still halten und sind auf andere Art und Weise kreativ. Heute meldete sich Frontfrau Anna Rogg zu Wort, die im Proberaum mal eben kurz den Song Let It Go aus dem Disney Klassiker Frozen coverte. Aufgrund der aktuellen Lage wurde der Titel in Stay At Home abgewandelt und der Text Corona-konform etwas angepasst.

Lyrics:

Empty streets in the town today

And no mankind to be seen

A kingdom of isolation

And it seems like I’m a queen

The wind is howling in my empty flat inside

Can’t go outside, heaven knows I’ve tried

Two weeks ago they told to me

Be a good girl you always have to be

Wash good your hands and wear a mask

I’ll do my task…

Stay at home, stay at home

Save the world where you were born

Stay at home, stay at home

Go inside and seal the door

No contacts, No shaking hands

I’m gonna stay inside

Loneliness never bothered me anyway

It’s funny how some distance makes everything seem small

The boredom that once controlled me can’t get to me at all

It’s time to see what I can do

I’ll watch Netflix and make me some food

I’ll read a book, and drink a beer

I’m free

Stay at home , stay at home

I’ve got so many things to do

Stay at home, stay at home

That’s my kingdom that I rule

Here I stand, and here I ‚ll stay

I’m gonna stay inside

I write sonnets and cook me some delicious food

I clean my flat, my thoughts and everything that all around

I couldn’t think that isolation is so fun

I’ll order pizza now, and have a glass of wine

Stay at home, stay at home

Netflix or the Amazon

Stay at home, stay at home

The Walking Dead is on

Balcony is a nice place to stay

Virus go away

Loneliness never bothered me anyway