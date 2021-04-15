Inner Earth: neues Lyric-Video zu „The Windrow Scars“

Inner Earth werden am 01.06.2021 ihr Debütalbum Arcane State veröffentlichen. Nun hat die Band eine weitere Single aus dem Album veröffentlicht. The Windrow Scars ist jetzt als Lyric-Video online. Den Clip der Progressive / Post-Metaller findet ihr hier:

Das Lyric Video zur ersten Single Cinder findet ihr hier: https://youtu.be/J5gN92NlC9k

Außerdem kann die Single auf allen gängigen Plattformen gehört werden: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/innerearth/the-windrow-scars

Mastermind Immanuel kommentiert die Single und die baldige Veröffentlichung des Debüts wie folgt::

„HELL YES! What a ride, what a freaking journey comes to a final end Working on this album for Years we lost a lot of members, needed to rename because of conflicting interests. Lost two family members and a previous singer to the other side.

I put all of my heart into this, always with the doubt that will this ever end?

Not able to let go of the music. Stuck to it, addicted to the pain within. The power, aggression, sweet melancholy, and depth within.

What a f*“# @g release it´s not just the music haha.

More to come

We have been eagerly awaiting the right moment to share this new Single – watch the lyric video now on YouTube or listen to it on your favorite streaming platforms!“

Weitere Infos könnt ihr hier nachlesen: