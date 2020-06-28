Japandroids: Livealbum „Massey Fuckin Hall“ veröffentlicht

Das kanadische Duo Japandroids veröffentlicht das Livealbum Massey Fucking Hall auf Anti-Records.

Die Vinyl-Version folgt am 02.10. – Pre-Order

Die 12 Songs wurden in der bereits 1894 gebauten legendären Konzerthalle Massey Hall in Toronto aufgenommen und bieten einen umfassenden Querschnitt der bis dato erschienenen drei Studioalben.

Schlagzeuger David Prowse kommentiert:

“We’ve actually recorded a number of shows over the years, and for one reason or another, they just didn’t turn out. We both like where this show catches us. We are at a bit of a crossroads in some ways between the band that put out Post-Nothing back in 2009 and where we are going. This setlist captures the first three albums really well and shows how much we’ve changed since those Post-Nothing days. We still have the energy but we have better command of our instruments and our voices. It feels a little less off the rails but still has a ton of momentum.”

Als Vorgeschmack gibt es, das Live-Video zu dem Song Heart Sweats (Original aus dem 2009er Album Post Nothing) hier zu sehen :

David zu dem Album:

“I really, really miss live shows. I miss playing them and I miss being in the crowd. When you love music, there are few things more uplifting and cathartic than being in a room full of people at a live show. To not have that opportunity to experience live music together with a group of people has been hard to adjust to. It’s disorienting and it makes me sad to think about it. I hope that maybe in some small way people who are feeling similarly can find some solace in this record. They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road.”

Massey Fucking Hall – Tracklist

1. Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

2. Fire’s Highway

3. Heart Sweats

4. Arc Of Bar

5. Younger Us

6. North East South West

7. The Nights Of Wine And Roses

8. No Known Drink Or Drug

9. Continuous Thunder

10. Young Hearts Spark Fire

11. Sovereignty

12. The House That Heaven Built