Wake: kündigen Europatour im Mai an

Die kanadische Band Wake hat soeben eine komplette Europatournee zum Support ihres aktuellen Albums Thought Form Descent angekündigt!
Gitarrist Rob LaChance kommentiert: „It’s been seven long years since we last wreaked havoc on European soil and in May, we make our return. We’re excited to bring Thought Form Decent, Devouring Ruin and the liminal space in-between to our European and UK comrades!“
Wake – EU-Tourdaten
May 09 – Karlsruhe, DE @ P8
May 10 – Lille, FR @ La Malterie
May 11 – Basel, CH @ Tales of Wrath Fest
May 13 – Bristol, UK @ The Gryphon
May 14 – Newcastle, UK @ TBA
May 15 – Glasgow, UK @ The Attic
May 16 – Sheffield, UK @ Corporation
May 17 – London, UK @ DesertFest
May 18 – Paris, FR @ Le Klub
May 20 – Bratislava, SL @ Fuga
May 21 – Berlin, DE @ Reset Club
May 22 – Leipzig, DE @ Naunmass
May 24 – Hoogeven, NL @ Graveland Fest
May 25 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp Music City
May 26 – Liege, BE @ Kultura
May 27 – Metz, FR @ La Chaouee
May 28 – Trier, DE @ Villa Wuller
May 29 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
Wake veröffentlichten ihr sechstes Album Thought Form Descent im Juli 2022 über Metal Blade Records. Stream und Kauf des Albums unter: metalblade.com/wake
Wake waren nie eine Band, die sich wiederholen wollte, sondern haben sich mit jeder Veröffentlichung weiterentwickelt. Devouring Ruin aus dem Jahr 2020 machte dies deutlicher denn je, und ihre EP Confluence aus demselben Jahr unterstrich dies noch einmal. Thought Form Descent ist ihre bisher dynamischste, vielfältigste und emotionalste Veröffentlichung. „I’d describe the record as a place to reconsider what ‚extreme‘ means. The words ‚brutal‘, ‚crushing‘, ‚devastating‘ are overused adjectives for extreme music. We wanted to force people to confront the idea that ‚brutal‘ or ‚extreme‘ ideas aren’t just blastbeats or angular tritones, or, more importantly, ‚brutal‘ elements alongside pointedly passive elements can create their own experience that can channel both and neither.“ Das Ergebnis sind acht nuancierte Tracks, die die Skala von unerbittlich schwer bis hin zu exquisit schön durchlaufen – oft gleichzeitig – und den Hörer sofort packen und seine volle Aufmerksamkeit fordern. Gleichzeitig sind sie aber auch üppig strukturiert und vielschichtig und bieten mit jedem weiteren Hören mehr, entfalten verborgene Tiefen und heben Wake auf eine ganz neues Level.
Für die Aufnahmen des Albums arbeitete die Band erneut mit Dave Otero (Allegaeon, Cattle Decapitation) bei Flatline Audio in Denver, CO, zusammen. „Dave is someone who does something we love – supersedes what people think of him. Sure, he recorded many successful death metal albums, but his ability to understand pop music and its composition, his knowledge of music theory and his willingness to get right into the movement of a song and its chord progressions, not just the riffs, are things that go way beyond ‚death metal‘. He can make hard right turns into wildly different sonic territory without batting an eyelash, and he always has an idea during the deviation, too. He contributed a lot to this record.“ Nachdem sie sich im Vorfeld gründlich vorbereitet hatten, konnte die Band im Studio neue Dinge ausprobieren, mit Ideen spielen und Songs neu arrangieren, sie hatte die Zeit, in den sprichwörtlichen Kaninchenbau hinabzusteigen und zu sehen, wohin er sie führte. Kevin Hufnagel von Gorguts und Vaura ist ebenfalls mit von der Partie und spielt Gitarre bei Pareidolia und Observer To Master, letzteres eines der melodischsten Stücke der Platte.
Wake – Besetzung:
Josh Bueckert – Schlagzeug
Arjun Gill – Gitarren
Rob LaChance – Gitarren
Kyle Ball – Gesang
Ryan Kennedy – Bass
Wake online:
https://wakegrind.bandcamp.com
https://www.facebook.com/wakeyyc
https://www.instagram.com/wake.ca