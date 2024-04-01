Wake: kündigen Europatour im Mai an

Die kanadische Band Wake hat soeben eine komplette Europatournee zum Support ihres aktuellen Albums Thought Form Descent angekündigt!

Gitarrist Rob LaChance kommentiert: „It’s been seven long years since we last wreaked havoc on European soil and in May, we make our return. We’re excited to bring Thought Form Decent, Devouring Ruin and the liminal space in-between to our European and UK comrades!“

Wake – EU-Tourdaten

May 09 – Karlsruhe, DE @ P8

May 10 – Lille, FR @ La Malterie

May 11 – Basel, CH @ Tales of Wrath Fest

May 13 – Bristol, UK @ The Gryphon

May 14 – Newcastle, UK @ TBA

May 15 – Glasgow, UK @ The Attic

May 16 – Sheffield, UK @ Corporation

May 17 – London, UK @ DesertFest

May 18 – Paris, FR @ Le Klub

May 20 – Bratislava, SL @ Fuga

May 21 – Berlin, DE @ Reset Club

May 22 – Leipzig, DE @ Naunmass

May 24 – Hoogeven, NL @ Graveland Fest

May 25 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp Music City

May 26 – Liege, BE @ Kultura

May 27 – Metz, FR @ La Chaouee

May 28 – Trier, DE @ Villa Wuller

May 29 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

Wake veröffentlichten ihr sechstes Album Thought Form Descent im Juli 2022 über Metal Blade Records. Stream und Kauf des Albums unter: metalblade.com/wake

Wake waren nie eine Band, die sich wiederholen wollte, sondern haben sich mit jeder Veröffentlichung weiterentwickelt. Devouring Ruin aus dem Jahr 2020 machte dies deutlicher denn je, und ihre EP Confluence aus demselben Jahr unterstrich dies noch einmal. Thought Form Descent ist ihre bisher dynamischste, vielfältigste und emotionalste Veröffentlichung. „I’d describe the record as a place to reconsider what ‚extreme‘ means. The words ‚brutal‘, ‚crushing‘, ‚devastating‘ are overused adjectives for extreme music. We wanted to force people to confront the idea that ‚brutal‘ or ‚extreme‘ ideas aren’t just blastbeats or angular tritones, or, more importantly, ‚brutal‘ elements alongside pointedly passive elements can create their own experience that can channel both and neither.“ Das Ergebnis sind acht nuancierte Tracks, die die Skala von unerbittlich schwer bis hin zu exquisit schön durchlaufen – oft gleichzeitig – und den Hörer sofort packen und seine volle Aufmerksamkeit fordern. Gleichzeitig sind sie aber auch üppig strukturiert und vielschichtig und bieten mit jedem weiteren Hören mehr, entfalten verborgene Tiefen und heben Wake auf eine ganz neues Level.

Für die Aufnahmen des Albums arbeitete die Band erneut mit Dave Otero (Allegaeon, Cattle Decapitation) bei Flatline Audio in Denver, CO, zusammen. „Dave is someone who does something we love – supersedes what people think of him. Sure, he recorded many successful death metal albums, but his ability to understand pop music and its composition, his knowledge of music theory and his willingness to get right into the movement of a song and its chord progressions, not just the riffs, are things that go way beyond ‚death metal‘. He can make hard right turns into wildly different sonic territory without batting an eyelash, and he always has an idea during the deviation, too. He contributed a lot to this record.“ Nachdem sie sich im Vorfeld gründlich vorbereitet hatten, konnte die Band im Studio neue Dinge ausprobieren, mit Ideen spielen und Songs neu arrangieren, sie hatte die Zeit, in den sprichwörtlichen Kaninchenbau hinabzusteigen und zu sehen, wohin er sie führte. Kevin Hufnagel von Gorguts und Vaura ist ebenfalls mit von der Partie und spielt Gitarre bei Pareidolia und Observer To Master, letzteres eines der melodischsten Stücke der Platte.

Wake – Besetzung:

Josh Bueckert – Schlagzeug

Arjun Gill – Gitarren

Rob LaChance – Gitarren

Kyle Ball – Gesang

Ryan Kennedy – Bass

Wake online:

https://wakegrind.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/wakeyyc

https://www.instagram.com/wake.ca