Jera On Air: Feat. NOFX / Billy Talent / Enter Shikari / Sick Of It All / Stick To Your Guns / Less Than Jake etc.

Wir freuen uns, mit JERA ON AIR ein weiteres äußerst sympathisches Festival betreuen zu dürfen! Nahe der deutsch-niederländischen Grenze (Ysselsteyn) gelegen, hat es sich über die letzten zwei Jahrzehnte zu einem echten Highlight für Fans von Hardcore, Metalcore, Punk und Rock entwickelt. Auch dieses Jahr halten die Verantwortlichen ein Line-Up bereit, das internationalen Ansprüchen mehr als genügt.

Ein Aftermovie von 2017 ist hier einsehbar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujLQYpxA82g

Mit der heutigen Bandwelle (Dog Eat Dog, Malevolence, Paceshifters, Red City Radio, Call It Off, Toxic Shock, I against I, Beat The Red Light, Generation 84, Citizens Patrol, Year Of The Knive) ist das JERA ON AIR 2018 komplett!

Die vertretenen Bands teilen sich die Festival-Tage wie folgt:

Freitag, 29.06.2018:

Billy Talent / Enter Shikari / Sick Of It All / Terror / Neck Deep / Emmure / Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes / Modern Life is War / Anti-Flag / Lionheart / Bury Tomorrow / Blessthefall / Touché Amoré / Stray From The Path / Knocked Loose / Paceshifters / Any Given Day / Get The Shot / Call It Off / Adrenalized / Tusky / Higher Power / Templeton Pek / Toxic Shock / I Against I / Red City Radio / Beat The Red Light / A Traitor Like Judas / Prospect / Generation 84

Samstag, 30.06.2018:

NOFX / Stick To Your Guns / Less Than Jake / Underoath / Satanic Surfers / Being As An Ocean / No Fun At All / Nasty / Iron Reagan / Adept / A Wilhelm Scream / Dog Eat Dog / Brutality Will Prevail /Born From Pain / Crystal Lake / Jaya The Cat / Malevolence / Slander / Alazka / Our Hollow Our Home / Adhesive / Bad Cop – Bad Cop / Blood Youth / P.O.Box / Jesus Piece / March / Citizens Patrol / Year Of The Knive / Bandcontest winner

Weitere Infos & Tickets findet ihr hier:

Website: https://www.jeraonair.nl/de/

Tickets: https://www.jeraonair.nl/de/tickets/

Festival Anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7Plkm_T3Ss

Kommentare

